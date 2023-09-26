Elon Musk says he will visit US-Mexico border in Texas

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk said he will visit the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas this week to confront the “serious issue” of border security.

Musk replied to a video originally shared by Fox News purportedly showing migrants riding on the top of a freight train toward the U.S.

“I spoke with Rep. Tony Gonzales [R-Texas] tonight – he confirmed that it is a serious issue,” Musk said late Monday on the social media platform X, which he owns. “They are being overwhelmed by unprecedented numbers – just hit an all-time high and still growing! Am going to visit Eagle Pass later this week to see what’s going on for myself.”

Eagle Pass, Texas, declared a state of emergency last week due to what it characterized as a “severe undocumented immigrant surge” into the city over the southern border.

Migrant encounters at the border rose nearly 27 percent last month, according to Customs and Border Protection, with U.S. officials encountering 232,972 people entering the country without authorization through the southwest border in August. Border security has been a major point of emphasis for Republicans in the 2024 election cycle.

Gonzales’s office confirmed that he and Musk spoke Monday and the congressman conveyed what he saw during his own visit to Eagle Pass earlier that day.

