Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion Mark

2
Dana Hull
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk sold another $3.58 billion worth of Tesla Inc. shares, bringing the total amount he’s offloaded since late last year to almost $40 billion.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The latest disposal of about 22 million shares this week coincided with Musk falling from the top spot on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a position he’d occupied since September of last year. Tesla’s market value also has slumped below the half-trillion-dollar mark for the first time since November 2020.

The disclosure sent Tesla shares down as much as 3.5% to $151.33 before the start of regular trading Thursday. The stock has plunged 55% this year through Wednesday’s close.

Musk’s persistent selling after repeated assurances that he was done unloading Tesla stock reflects mounting pressure on the finances of Twitter Inc. His erratic and impulsive approach to running the social-media company has alienated advertisers, and efforts to bring in more revenue from subscription fees backfired when impostor accounts exploited a poorly executed rollout of verification badges.

The chaos at Twitter has been an overhang on Tesla, which is facing its own set of challenges. The electric-car maker has cut prices and production this quarter in China and taken the rare step of offering incentives in the US. Musk has said the company is struggling to cope with the effects that China’s slumping property market, Europe’s energy crisis and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate increases are having on demand.

Musk tried for months to get out of the Twitter deal but ultimately failed. To help finance the purchase, he offloaded more than $15 billion of Tesla shares before closing the transaction — about $8.5 billion in April, then $6.9 billion in August. In November, he sold another $3.95 billion of his holdings.

Musk layered a significant amount of high-interest debt on Twitter’s balance sheet as part of his buyout. The company’s debt load swelled to about $13 billion — up from $1.7 billion pre-deal — and it’s now facing annual interest payments approaching $1.2 billion. Its borrowing could get even more expensive because the interest rates on about half of that debt aren’t locked in and will rise with the market.

“At risk of stating obvious, beware of debt in turbulent macroeconomic conditions, especially when Fed keeps raising rates,” Musk tweeted this week.

Musk’s recent sales shrink his stake in the company to roughly 13%, according to Bloomberg data. As of Wednesday’s close, he was worth $160.9 billion, ranking No. 2 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index after France’s Bernard Arnault. His fortune has dropped by $109.4 billion this year.

--With assistance from Venus Feng and Brian Chappatta.

(Updates with total amount sold in headline and first paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Boosts Tesla, Coinbase Holdings on Dip-Buying Binge

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood scooped up more shares of Tesla Inc. and Coinbase Global Inc., underscoring her faith in electric vehicles and cryptocurrency as key trends for the future. Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkA gamut of Ark Investment Management LLC’s funds,

  • Foxconn Ends Most ‘Closed-Loop’ Restrictions in iPhone City

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group, the primary assembler of iPhones for Apple Inc., is easing most anti-Covid restrictions at its factory in Zhengzhou, China — a facility that had become a flashpoint in the country’s efforts to contain infections.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach

  • Brutal December for Tesla stock continues

    Tesla stock is having a bad year, and a very bad December so far.

  • German economy to grow slightly in 2023 - IfW forecast

    Germany's IfW became the latest economic institute to revise up its growth forecast for 2023 on Thursday as Europe's largest economy hopes to avoid the worst of the energy crisis with the help of easing energy market prices and state aid. The Kiel-based institute now expects gross domestic product to increase by 0.3% in 2023, up from the institute's autumn forecast of a 0.7% drop. On Wednesday, the Ifo institute also revised up its 2023 forecast: It still predicts a decline next year of 0.1% but this is less severe than the 0.3% contraction previously forecast.

  • Global house price fall underway won't do much for affordability, say analysts

    House prices in most major property markets will fall in 2023, according to nearly 100 housing market analysts polled by Reuters, but they predicted double-digit peak-to-trough declines will not come close to making them affordable. Mortgage rates have doubled on average in developed economies since the start of the year as their central banks fight runaway inflation with higher interest rates. House prices in the United States, Canada, Britain, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand rose between 25% and more than 50% since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020.

  • Tesla Stock Isn’t Out of the Woods Yet. There Are Too Many EVs.

    Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas looked into 2023 and sees some concerning signs for electric-vehicle makers. The problem, in a nutshell, is there are too many EVs now, as the number of models from auto makers has proliferated. When demand exceeds supply, it can mean falling prices and unsold inventory.

  • Down 52% in 2022, Is Tesla Now a Buy?

    Is North America's largest electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer headed for another breakdown in 2023?

  • Stocks Moving the Most Today: Tesla, AT&T, Novavax, and More

    Tesla tumbles after CEO Elon Musk sells another $3.6 billion of shares in the electric-vehicle maker.

  • Elon Musk sells $3.58B worth of Tesla shares

    Billionaire Elon Musk has sold more shares of the electric car manufacturer, this time 22 million worth $3.58 billion.

  • Norway central bank hikes rate by quarter point, likely to act again

    Norway's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.75% on Thursday, as expected by economists surveyed by Reuters, and said it will likely hike again as inflation remains above its targets. "The policy rate will most likely be raised further in the first quarter of next year," Norges Bank said in a statement. The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its key policy rate by 50 basis points as expected and said it will deliver more interest rate hikes next year even as the economy slips towards a possible recession.

  • Swiss National Bank says inflation battle not yet won

    Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said it was too early to "sound the all-clear" on high inflation after the central bank hiked interest rates again on Thursday and hinted further increases were still possible. The SNB raised its policy interest rate by 50 basis points to 1% - the central bank's third hike this year as it stepped up its campaign to dampen the rise in prices. Although inflation plateaued at 3% in November, it remains elevated by Swiss standards and outside the SNB's price stability goal of annual increases of 0-2%.

  • Elon Musk makes promise to Tesla shareholders about Twitter

    Elon Musk recently made a promise to shareholders of Tesla about his recent Twitter takeover, saying he would "make sure" it benefits them "long-term."

  • Corporate America Buys Back Fewer Shares as Recession Fears Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- US companies are cutting share buybacks to conserve cash in the face of economic uncertainty, which threatens to add another weight to the equity market’s attempted rebound. Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingIn 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyWho Is Bernard Arnault, the World’s Richest Person?Fed to Downshift to Half-Point Hike But Point

  • Elon Musk just sold $3.6 billion more in Tesla stock as Twitter turmoil continues

    Tesla investors appear concerned that Musk's Twitter ownership is an operational and financial distraction.

  • Twitter bans, reinstates, then suspends account that tracked Elon Musk's private plane

    The Twitter account that tracked the flights of Elon Musk's private aircraft was suspended Wednesday, then briefly reinstated before being suspended once again.

  • What’s In Store For Oilfield Service Companies In 2023?

    Oilfield service companies have been slower to respond to high oil prices, though the industry could be set for further growth in 2023

  • Tesla stock looks cheap by these 3 valuation measures

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Tesla valuation metrics.

  • Tesla stock is trading at its ‘cheapest valuation’ in years, Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    Tesla's stock has never been cheaper, based on some valuation measures. Here are the numbers.

  • Panasonic agrees to supply EV batteries to Lucid Group

    Tesla Inc battery maker Panasonic Holdings on Tuesday said it had concluded an agreement to supply lithium-ion batteries to electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid Group as the Japanese company seeks to expand its customer. "Partnerships with technology-leading EV manufacturers such as Lucid are critical to our mission," Kazuo Tadanobu, the head of Panasonic's energy business said in a press release. Nearly all of Panasonic's automotive battery production currently goes to Tesla as the leading U.S. EV makers rapidly expands output.

  • Ford, China's CATL considering building U.S. battery plant -Bloomberg

    The multibillion-dollar facility will make lithium iron phosphate batteries for Ford's electric models, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The companies are contemplating an ownership structure in which Ford would own 100% of the plant, including the infrastructure, while the Chinese battery giant would operate the factory and own the technology to build the cells, the report said. That would let the facility qualify for production tax credits under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act without needing direct financial investment from CATL, Bloomberg reported.