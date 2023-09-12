Elon Musk sent a picture of Grimes having a C-section to her father and brothers, leaving her 'horrified,' and him 'clueless' about why she was upset

null Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Elon Musk sent a picture of Grimes having a C-section to their friends and family, a new book details.

"He was just clueless about why I'd be upset," Grimes told Walter Isaacson, Musk's biographer.

The child, X Æ A-Xii Musk, was conceived by IVF just before the couple went to Burning Man in 2019.

Elon Musk sent a picture of his then-girlfriend Grimes having a C-section when she had their first child to their friends and family, according to a new biography. Her father and brothers were among the recipients.

Walter Isaacson wrote that Canadian musician Grimes was "understandably horrified and scrambled to get it deleted."

"It was Elon's Asperger's coming out in full," Grimes told Isaacson. "He was just clueless about why I'd be upset."

Musk has repeatedly said that he has Asperger's, a form of autism-spectrum disorder, although his mother Maye Musk told Isaacson that he was never diagnosed as a child.

Grimes gave birth to their first child X Æ A-Xii Musk, referred to by his parents as X, in May 2020. He was conceived by IVF just before the couple went to Burning Man in 2019, the book says. The couple had planned to have a girl, but the fertilized egg implanted was actually male, Isaacson wrote.

Musk has since had two more children with Grimes: Exa Dark Sideræl, known as Y, and Techno Mechanicus , known as Tau. Tau's existence only recent became public.

As Grimes had a difficult pregnancy with X, they decided to have the children via surrogate mothers.

In total, Musk has ten known living children with three different women . But Musk seems to be much more open about his affection for X than for his other children, and has been accompanied by his son during visits to offices and factories as well as late-night video calls. They watched so many rocket launch videos together that X quickly learned to count down from 10.

"People say he's so smart to be able to count backwards, but I'm not sure he can count forward," Musk told Isaacson.

Isaacson wrote that X "had an otherworldly sweetness that that calmed and beguiled Musk, who craved his presence. He took X everywhere."

Musk wasn't overprotective and X wasn't clingy, according to the book. "There was a lot of interaction, but not a lot of cuddling," Isaacson wrote.

Musk told Isaacson that he saw some of his own traits in X. "His tolerance for danger is almost problematic, honestly,"

