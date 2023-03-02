Elon Musk shares little about new models at Tesla investor day. Here's what we did learn.

Tesla shares tumbled after Wednesday's investor day was scant on details about future vehicles.

Livestreamed from Tesla’s electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Texas, CEO Elon Musk focused much of his presentation on the company's "Master Plan 3," which laid out what steps needed to be taken to convert Earth to a fully sustainable energy infrastructure. The company hinted at future vehicles but said details would come at a later date.

"This is meant to be kind of more of a long-term sort of discussion as opposed to, you know, what will be the production for the rest of the quarter," Musk said.

Tesla shares closed at $202.77 on Wednesday, down 1.43% from the previous day, and continued to fall in after-hours trading. Shares Thursday were trading down nearly 7% as of 11:15 a.m. Eastern.

A cheaper Tesla in the works?

Tesla made headlines earlier this year when it slashed prices for its current models as much as 20%. While there was talk about Tesla sharing plans for an even more affordable vehicle at investor day, the company said the next-generation vehicle's unveiling would come at a later date.

The company also did not share significant updates on Cybertruck deliveries or robotaxis as investors had been hoping for.

The event was "not the sizzle that we expected or hoped," according to a Thursday note from Truist Securities analyst William Stein.

Musk last year said Telsa was working on a next-generation vehicle, noting that it would be smaller but more affordable than its Model 3 and Model Y. Prices for the two vehicles start at $42,990 and $54,990, respectively.

Musk confirmed that the automaker is planning to build a plant in Mexico, a popular location for automakers looking to build lower-cost models. The company plans to use the plant – along with other Tesla factories – to build its next-generation vehicles.

Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney said details shared in the event should increase investor confidence in Tesla's ability to reduce costs by 50% with its next-generation platform, but noted that investors were hoping for more specifics on when shipments might begin.

"The lack of clarity beyond the comment that they’re working as fast as they can and it could be in the next couple of years is likely to be viewed as a disappointment to some," Delaney said in a Thursday note.

Showing off Tesla's leadership team

Other Tesla leaders took to the stage to discuss topics like the company's charging network and manufacturing process.

"One of the biggest pushbacks we get from investors relative to our bullish stance on (Tesla) is 'key executive risk' related to Elon Musk," Stein said in the note. "Perhaps by design, the analyst day was not dominated by Musk but instead delivered mostly by a robust team of executives, each very impressive in his/her own right."

