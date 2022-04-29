Elon Musk Sold $4 Billion of Tesla Shares Day After $44 Billion Twitter Deal

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
·2 min read
  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    South African–born American entrepreneur
jetcityimage / Getty Images
jetcityimage / Getty Images

This article was updated to reflect Musk’s new share sales.

Elon Musk sold a total of more than $8.5 billion of Tesla shares in a series of trades on April 26, 27 and 28, according to Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings.

Musk has now offloaded more than $25 billion worth of stock in Tesla during the last six months, Bloomberg reported.

The sales came one day after the Twitter board agreed to Musk’s $44 billion bid at $54.20 per share to acquire the social media platform. Musk secured $46.5 billion for the acquisition, which includes $25.5 billion from Morgan Stanley Senior Funding and $21 billion in equity financing, according to an SEC filing, as GOBankingRates previously reported.

“No further TSLA sales planned after today,” Musk tweeted April 28.

