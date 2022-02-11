Elon Musk: Starship rocket close to going orbital

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Amos - BBC Science Correspondent
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    South African–born American entrepreneur
Stacked rocket and artwork
The stacked Starship rocket system (L) and how it would look in flight (R)

Elon Musk is hopeful he can launch his new monster rocket system in maybe a couple of months.

In a presentation made while standing in front of what he calls the Starship, the US entrepreneur said the vehicle was close technically to being ready.

Much depends now on the Federal Aviation Administration. It's the licensing authority and it will not issue a permission to fly until an environmental assessment is complete.

This should report back by March.

"I think we're tracking to have the regulatory approval and hardware readiness around the same time," he told the audience at his SpaceX company's R&D facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

"Hopefully, you know, basically a couple months for both."

Elon Musk
Elon Musk

Mr Musk said that if the FAA process demanded further investigations, it would lead to a delay of many months as flight operations were shifted to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida where another launch pad for Starship is under construction.

Thursday's presentation was the first formal update Mr Musk had given on the progress of Starship's development in two years.

And while the level of activity at Boca Chica in the intervening time has been intense, Mr Musk didn't reveal much that wasn't already public knowledge.

He discussed niche engineering details on rocket engine design, which will have delighted super-fans, and there was a glossy new animation that envisaged a crewed Starship mission to Mars, but the SpaceX CEO was shy about talking through the business opportunities that were emerging for the new launch system.

Starship flight
Boca Chica has seen rapid prototyping with some hardware even making short-hop flights

"There's going to be some future announcements that I think people will be pretty fired up about," he said. "There are a lot of additional customers that will want to use Starship [but] I don't want to steal their thunder; they're going to make their own announcements."

At 120m (394ft) in height, the new SpaceX rocket system is the biggest ever devised.

When it eventually takes to the sky, it will get off the pad with more than twice the thrust of the vehicles that sent men to the Moon in the 1960s and 1970s.

The main engines on the Apollo Saturn V rockets delivered some 35 meganewtons (nearly 8 million pounds of force) when ignited. The first stage of Starship, which is called Super Heavy, should achieve around 75 meganewtons.

Rockets line-ups
Rockets line-ups

The inaugural test flight - whenever it happens - will see the Super Heavy booster hurl the Starship into space for a 90-minute, once-around-the-Earth trip, which will end with a disposal "landing" in waters off the Hawaiian islands in the Pacific. The Super Heavy itself will be ditched in the Gulf of Mexico.

Ultimately, though, SpaceX wants both segments of future vehicles to make controlled touchdowns, on land or on sea platforms, so they can be re-used.

At Boca Chica, the launch tower sports enormous mechanical arms, nicknamed "chopsticks", that would endeavour to catch Super Heavy as it hovered near the ground. These arms would then place the booster straight back on its launch mount, ready for the next mission.

Mr Musk says the Starship system, once fully developed, will be more than capable of taking humans to the Moon and Mars, and the US space agency (Nasa) has already contracted SpaceX to provide a version of Starship to place astronauts on the lunar surface later this decade.

The rocket system could also ferry people and cargo quickly around the globe. Putting satellites in orbit is another obvious application. Indeed, Mr Musk sees Starship as central to the ongoing deployment of his Starkink orbital broadband network.

"Once we make this work, it's an utterly profound breakthrough in access to orbit," he said.

"When aircraft first came along, they were viewed as toys. When the Wright Brothers first took off, most people were just riding horses; they would not have imagined that there would be tens of thousands of aircraft flying to every corner of the world. So, this really could be a profound situation and we really can't even imagine all the use-cases at this point."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Life could exist on planet orbiting 'white dwarf' star

    Experts may have detected a planet in the habitable zone of a nearly dead star called a white dwarf.

  • SpaceX's Elon Musk: 1st orbital Starship flight maybe March

    SpaceX’s Elon Musk said Thursday that the first orbital flight of his towering Starship — the world's most powerful rocket ever built — could come in another month or two. While he anticipates failures, he’s confident Starship will reach orbit by the end of this year. Musk provided his first major Starship update in more than two years while standing alongside the 390-foot (119-meter) rocket at SpaceX's Texas spaceport.

  • SpaceX chief Elon Musk 'highly confident' his Starship will reach orbit this year

    (Reuters) -Elon Musk said on Thursday he was "highly confident" his new SpaceX Starship, designed for voyages to the moon and Mars, will reach Earth orbit for the first time this year, despite a host of technical and regulatory hurdles yet to be overcome. The billionaire SpaceX founder and CEO addressed a throng of news media and supporters at his company's "Starbase" facility in Boca Chica, Texas, for a presentation that combined a high-tech pep rally with big-screen videos and a question-and-answer session. It came nine months after the private California-based space venture achieved the first successful launch and touchdown of a Starship prototype rocket in a test-flight after four previous landing attempts ended in explosions.

  • Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * French President Emmanuel Macron refused a Kremlin request that he take a Russian COVID-19 test when he arrived to see President Vladimir Putin this week, and was therefore kept at a distance from the Russian leader, two sources in Macron's entourage told Reuters. * Britain's government is failing to put enough effort into finding fraud in some of its COVID-19 support programmes as taxpayers face losing at least 4 billion pounds ($5.43 billion) to criminals and mistakes, a parliamentary report said. * President Joe Biden on Thursday said mask requirements for children would likely to start to fall away given federal plans to begin vaccinating children under the age of 5, but said it was probably premature to drop COVID mask requirements entirely.

  • Amazon drops mask requirements for vaccinated employees

    Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) is dropping its mask requirements for employees who are vaccinated from Covid-19 starting Friday, a move that will apply to corporate and warehouse workers. The Seattle-area tech giant told employees Thursday in an internal memo viewed by the Business Journal that a "sharp decline" in cases across the country coupled with increasing vaccination rates was putting the company on a "path to normal operations." Amazon confirmed the memo's details but declined to give additional information.

  • Biden tells Americans in Ukraine to 'leave now' as possible Russian invasion looms

    President Biden warned Americans who remain in Ukraine that they should get out of the country amid growing tensions along the border there as Russian President Vladimir Putin weighs whether to invade.

  • Brooke Shields poses topless in Jordache jean ad campaign: 'This is my 56-year-old body'

    Brooke Shields opened up in an interview with People about modeling jeans again 40 years after her iconic (and controversial) Calvin Klein jeans ad.

  • Elon Musk says SpaceX will launch its Starship mega-rocket to orbit for the first time this year

    SpaceX's Starship rocket is stacked atop its 23-story Super Heavy booster at the company's Boca Chica, Texas, facility. It has a few hurdles to clear.

  • Astra's cubesat launch for NASA ends in failure

    Astra's cubesat mission for NASA has ended in failure after the rocket stage separation went haywire.

  • Craigslist Find: 1971 Plymouth ‘Cuda Convertible

    Would you ride this fish or die?

  • Solar Storm Knocks 40 SpaceX Satellites Out of the Sky, After the Company Ignored Scientists' Warnings

    Let’s start with the good news: There is no danger to anyone on the ground from the flock of 40 SpaceX Starlink satellites that are currently plunging from orbit and heading for Earth, knocked from the sky by a geomagnetic storm originating from the sun. Atmospheric drag will easily incinerate the small, 260 kg (575 lb.) satellites before they reach the surface. Well, the fact that there is currently a cluster of 40 SpaceX Starlink satellites plunging from orbit at all.

  • Dark side of Venus revealed in new NASA photos

    A NASA spacecraft has captured never-before-seen images of Venus, providing stunning views of the hellishly hot surface of the second rock from the sun.

  • NASA Will Launch a Rocket From Mars in the Near Future

    For the first time ever, NASA will launch a spacecraft from another planet's surface, specifically our red neighbor Mars. The post NASA Will Launch a Rocket From Mars in the Near Future appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Astronomers discover whirling electric winds at Saturn's north pole, solving a decades-old NASA mystery

    Saturn's aurora borealis, unlike auroras on other planets, is driven by a powerful weather system. The winds drag Saturn's magnetic field lines.

  • Major breakthrough on nuclear fusion energy

    A lab in Oxfordshire takes a big step towards harnessing the energy source of the stars.

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX says a geomagnetic storm wiped out 40 of the 49 Starlink satellites it launched into orbit last week

    SpaceX said 80% of the satellites it launched Thursday were expected to burn up in Earth's atmosphere instead of reaching orbit.

  • Her 71-year-old mother got 'sucked into' QAnon conspiracy theories, but Wordle is helping to pull her out

    Erin said her mom initially blew her off about Wordle because she was "too busy doom-scrolling," but once she tried the guessing game, she was hooked.

  • Astra launches first rocket from Florida, but NASA mission fails to reach orbit

    Space startup Astra launched its first Florida mission on Thursday, but NASA and university payloads were lost shortly after the rocket reached space.

  • The sad and sorry story of Dolly the diseased and doomed dinosaur

    In a warm and humid Jurassic Period landscape lush with plant and animal life in what is now southwest Montana, an adolescent long-necked dinosaur was miserably sick with flu and pneumonia-like symptoms - probably feverish and lethargic with labored breathing, coughing, sneezing and diarrhea. Some 150 million years later, the skeletal remains of that unfortunate beast, nicknamed "Dolly," represent the first-known dinosaur with evidence of respiratory illness - abnormal growths resembling fossilized broccoli on three neck bones that formed in response to an infection in air sacs linked to its lungs. Scientists said on Thursday the dinosaur appears to have suffered from a fungal infection similar to aspergillosis, a common respiratory illness often fatal to modern birds and reptiles that sometimes causes bone infections.

  • NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan

    The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) raised concerns about SpaceX's plan to deploy about 30,000 satellites for its Starlink, as have some major companies. Elon Musk's SpaceX previously received authorization for about 12,000 satellites to offer broadband internet and has requested authorization for a second-generation constellation of 30,000 satellites.