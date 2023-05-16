Elon Musk denies taking advice from ‘cretin’ Jeffrey Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell and Elon Musk attend the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Kevin Mazur/VF14/WireImage

Elon Musk has denied ever receiving financial advice from convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein after a court demanded he hand over evidence on his alleged dealings with the late financier.



Responding to a court subpoena to hand over evidence he may hold about Epstein, Mr Musk said: “That cretin never advised me on anything whatsoever.”



The US Virgin Islands has demanded the Tesla boss hand over any documents or payment records concerning investment bank JP Morgan and Epstein, according to court documents filed on Monday. It is also seeking any evidence he may hold about Epstein’s sex trafficking.

Mr Musk hit back at the subpoena, calling it “idiotic on so many levels”.



On Twitter, the world’s second richest man said: “The notion I would need or listen to financial advice from a dumb crook is absurd.”

He added that Tesla had no dealings with JP Morgan, saying: “[JP Morgan] let Tesla down 10 years ago, despite having Tesla’s commercial banking business, which we then withdrew. I have never forgiven them.”

The US Virgin Islands is suing JP Morgan, alleging the Wall Street bank helped facilitate Epstein’s sex trafficking on Little St James, a private island he owned, by ignoring red flags while providing him financial services.

The lawsuit relates to Little St James, Epstein's private island - REUTERS

The country’s lawyers have demanded documents from multiple high profile alleged clients and other billionaires who knew Epstein.



JP Morgan has denied the claims and called them “misdirected and deficient”.

Mr Musk has faced questions about whether he knew Epstein or his confidante Ghislaine Maxwell. Mr Musk was photographed in 2014 alongside Maxwell, who was convicted on sex trafficking charges two years ago, at an Oscars party.

The Tesla chief has denied knowing her and said Maxwell “photobombed me once”. Maxwell is appealing her conviction.

Epstein, who died by suicide in a Manhattan jail in 2019 while facing sex trafficking charges, claimed to have advised Mr Musk in 2018 while he searched for a Tesla chairman. Mr Musk has denied the claim.

The US Virgin Islands applied to a court in the US for permission to serve the court demands to Mr Musk after failing to reach him. It was said to have hired private investigators to try and track down the billionaire.

The nation is also seeking permission to serve court demands on electric car company Tesla.

Earlier this month, a US judge granted permission for the islands to serve papers to Google co-founder Larry Page. It has also sought evidence from fellow Google founder Sergey Brin and former Disney executive Michael Ovitz.

There is no indication they have done anything wrong.

