Elon Musk Sued by Grimes Over Parental Rights of Their 3 Kids

Grimes has filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk over a matter involving their three children. The singer—real name Claire Boucher—specifically filed a “petition to establish parental relationship” last Friday. The case is effectively a request for a court order to identify the legal parents of a child and is typically used when the parents aren’t married. Grimes has not requested custody rights or child support, which are often filed along with such a petition. Musk and Grimes were never married, but had three children together over the course of their relationship which began in 2018. The court case comes just weeks after Grimes used Twitter to publicly ask Musk’s biographer, Walter Isaacson, to “tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer.” She later deleted the post.

