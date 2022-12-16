12

Elon Musk suspends journalists from CNN, Washington Post and other outlets from Twitter

Twitter owner Elon Musk suspended journalists from CNN, The Washington Post, New York Times and Voice of America over alleged "doxxing."

Recommended Stories

  • New Study Confirms Black Women's Depression Often Goes Undiagnosed

    The Root has reported on countless stories of racial disparity in healthcare. And now we are learning that this disparity impacts our mental health as well as our physical health.

  • Twitter suspends journalists who have been covering Elon Musk and the company

    Twitter on Thursday evening suddenly suspended several high-profile journalists who cover the platform and Elon Musk, one of the richest people in the world,

  • Twitter Abruptly Suspends Several Journalists Who Have Covered Elon Musk; EU Official Warns Of Sanctions — Update

    SECOND UPDATE, Friday, 6:50 AM PT: An official at the EU has weighed in on Elon Musk’s move to suspend journalists who have covered him and Twitter. Vera Jourova, vice president of values and transparency at the EU, warned of sanctions. She wrote on Twitter, “News about arbitrary suspension of journalists on Twitter is worrying. […]

  • Private Space Firm Blows up Space Station Module—and That's a Good Thing

    Private space company Sierra Space announced yesterday that it successfully completed a stress test last month on an in-development astronaut habitat—a test that involved the pumping of gas into the inflatable module until it blew apart. This is the second successful test, following one earlier this year in July.

  • CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan on Twitter ban: Could have ‘chilling impact’ on journalism

    CNN technology correspondent Donie O’Sullivan warned on Thursday that Elon Musk’s decision to suspend several reporters, including himself, from Twitter could have a “chilling impact” on journalism. “In terms of me personally, many of the national reporters at the Times and the Post, we’re OK,” O’Sullivan said on CNN on Thursday night. “I’m on the…

  • BioNTech upgraded to buy on high hopes for combined flu/COVID vaccine and oncology pipeline

    Bank of America analysts upgraded BioNTech SE stock to buy from hold on Thursday, citing excitement about its mRNA technology and the outlook for a combined flu/COVID vaccine and oncology vaccines that are currently in various stages of development. Analysts led by Tazeen Ahmad reiterated their $239 price target on the stock (BNTX) which is 28.5% above its current price, and said the German company’s roughly 16 billion euros in cash is a positive. Positive data this week from Moderna Inc. (MRNA) and Merck (MRK) in a trial of Merck’s Keytruda and a Moderna mRNA vaccine in treating patients with late-stage melanoma are positives for BioNTech’s NeST platform, which also aims to treat melanoma and other solid tumors, said the note.

  • The Race to Replace Dead Congressman Is a Race Against Time

    Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/GettyWhen voters in Virginia’s 4th Congressional District went to the polls last month, they were well-acquainted with their options—and their winner.Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin had represented the district since 2017, and his re-election was a foregone conclusion.But even before McEachin could be seated for his fourth term, he died, in November after a long battle with colorectal cancer. And now, voters will have just days—not weeks or mont

  • Video of college student arrest raises questions about use of police on campus

    Students of color report negative encounters with campus police. mrdoomits via Getty ImagesWhen a video emerged of a 20-year-old Black student being arrested at Winston-Salem State University on Dec. 14, 2022, after she got into a verbal argument with her professor, it brought renewed attention to the often controversial role of campus police. Here, Jarell Skinner-Roy, a University of Michigan doctoral student who is examining how students of color view police and surveillance on college and uni

  • Rents drove inflation higher in November, but private data suggests prices easing in 2023

    The latest inflation data showed that rents remained stubbornly high in November, but real-time data suggests national rental prices could ease next year.

  • Honda Has Discovered the Massive Sales Potential of Over-the-Air Updates

    Every couple of weeks, some automaker publicizes a plan to overhaul its infotainment software, making it faster, smarter, and able to reach more aspects of the vehicle. They evangelize the convenience of “over-the-air” updates — something that cars have been capable of for the last 10 years — with an eye toward the future of the ever-evolving “ownership experience.” Today, that automaker is Honda; and the future it envisions sound like it’ll probably require your credit card.

  • GOP vows to probe Hunter Biden’s Chinese business deals, university combats 'wokeness' and more top headlines

    Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First

  • Netflix drops trailer for new K-drama 'The Glory' starring Song Hye-kyo

    Netflix has recently released the official trailer for “The Glory,” an upcoming revenge K-drama starring South Korean actor Song Hye-kyo. “‘The Glory’ tells the story of a woman with a broken soul due to childhood violence, who dedicates her life to a meticulous web of vengeance to all the accomplices who brought her childhood nightmare,” Netflix shared in a recent press release. Screenwriter Kim Eun-sook, who has previously worked on K-dramas such as “Descendants of the Sun,” “Goblin” and “Secret Garden,” said she wants the upcoming Netflix series “to be remembered as a grim drama, like a breathtaking sword dance.”

  • Philippines Moves Closer to Wealth Fund Plan With House Approval

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippines has moved closer to setting up a sovereign wealth fund after the House of Representatives approved a measure pushed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., just over two weeks after it was filed.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishAccountant That Vetted Binance Reserves Halts Crypto WorkIn a session lat

  • Goldman Sachs Plans Thousands of Layoffs, Expects to Eliminate Some Bonuses

    The bank added staff aggressively during the pandemic. Now, amid a deal-making slump, it is planning cutbacks.

  • Todd Bowles says Bucs record isn’t a surprise: “You are what your record says you are”

    The 6-7 Buccaneers are still in first place and have a strong chance to win the NFC South. But Tampa Bay has not been a good team this year — as evidenced by their sub-.500 record with just four games left in the season. Still, head coach Todd Bowles said Friday that he’s not surprised at [more]

  • Dave Chappelle Attacker Sentenced to 270 Days in Jail After Pleading No Contest

    Isaiah Lee, the man who randomly attacked comedian Dave Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl back in May, has been sentenced to 270 days in jail as a result of his no contest plea.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks Down 76% and 77% to Buy Before 2023

    Runaway inflation and rising interest rates threaten to blunt corporate revenue growth and profitability, so many investors have responded by exiting the stock market. As a result, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite have fallen sharply this year, tumbling into bear market territory. It may seem counterintuitive, but economic uncertainty has actually created a buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • Biden administration to provide free COVID tests for first time in three months

    The Biden administration is again making some free COVID-19 tests available to all American households as it unveils its contingency plans for potential coronavirus surges this winter.

  • Anti-cancer CAR-T therapy reengineers T cells to kill tumors – and researchers are expanding the limited types of cancer it can target

    Teaching the body’s immune cells to recognize and fight cancer is one of the holy grails in medicine. Over the past two decades, researchers have developed new immunotherapy drugs that stimulate a patient’s immune cells to significantly shrink or even eliminate tumors. These treatments often focus on increasing the cancer-killing ability of cytotoxic T cells. However, these treatments appear to only work for the small group of patients who already have T cells within their tumors. One 2019 study

  • Twitter will lose over 32 million users by 2024 as Elon Musk's takeover causes more hate speech and technical problems, report says

    The latest forecast from Insider Intelligence shows that Twitter will lose more users in the US over the next two years than any other country.