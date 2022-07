Reuters

Writing on Twitter, Musk said, "I don't hate the man, but it's time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset." "Dems should also call off the attack – don't make it so that Trump's only way to survive is to regain the Presidency," he added without explanation. Musk's remarks were in response to comments Trump made at a rally in Anchorage, Alaska on Saturday, where he was speaking in support of U.S. House of Representatives candidate Sarah Palin and U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka.