Elon Musk Tells Joe Rogan That People Were Killed By Covid Ventilators And Also He Wants To Make 200,000 Cybertrucks Per Year

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has once again gone on dude-bro legend Joe Rogan’s podcast to drink whisky, spout outlandish conspiracy theories about the world around him and lie about the definitely-upcoming Cybertruck.

Amidst his rants about the “woke mind virus,” saying George Soros hates humanity and claiming that people put on ventilators for Covid 19 were actually killed by the ventilators and not the virus, Musk found time in the two-hour and 41-minute interview to talk about the Cybertruck, according to the Daily Mail. No, there was no way I’d be listening to this whole thing. Specifically, he brought up just how many Tesla intends to build.

“We dug our own grave with Cybertruck,” he had said on an earnings call earlier this month, adding the company could face “enormous challenges” in ramping up production and making it cash-flow positive.

During the interview, Rogan actually got a chance to fire arrows at a Cybertruck to show how invincible it is. To be fair, the truck did beat the arrow, but I feel like some more — let’s say — modern ammunition would probably fair a bit better.

If you feel like you need to listen to the 2:41 long interview, then go ahead, but be warned, your brain will be a bit more dead than it was before.

Oh, and just to go back to the ventilator thing for a second. Back in 2020, Musk said he would supply over 1,000 ventilators to California. As you may have guessed, it never happened. This dude is something else.

