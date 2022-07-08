Elon Musk Tells Twitter He Is “Terminating” His Acquisition of the Company
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Elon MuskCEO of SpaceX
Elon Musk told Twitter on Friday that he is “terminating” his proposed acquisition of the social media company, arguing in a letter that the company was in “breach” of the merger agreement.
Musk’s letter said that he wants out of the deal “because Twitter is in material breach of multiple provisions of that Agreement, appears to have made false and misleading representations upon which Mr. Musk relied when entering into the Merger Agreement, and is likely to suffer a Company Material Adverse Effect (as that term is defined in the Merger Agreement).”
More from The Hollywood Reporter
Twitter Lays Off Portion of Talent Acquisition Team Ahead of Elon Musk Deal
Twitter Taps NBCUniversal's Maggie McLean Suniewick as VP Partnerships
Donald Trump's Tech Merger in Jeopardy as Grand Juries Subpoena SPAC Partner
More to come.