Elon Musk, Tesla found not liable in 'funding secured' tweet lawsuit

Kirsten Korosec
·1 min read

Elon Musk was found not liable in a class-action securities fraud trial that centered on the Tesla CEO's now infamous "funding secured" tweet.

After less than 90 minutes of deliberation, a jury announced the verdict in the trial that kicked off three weeks ago in San Francisco. The outcome of the trial sent Tesla shares up about 1.5% in after-hour trading to $189.98.

The central question in the lawsuit was whether Musk was liable for losses suffered by shareholders after he posted in August 2018 several messages on Twitter that he had secured funding to take Tesla private. Musk initially tweeted "Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured." Another pair of tweets soon followed: "Investor support is confirmed. Only reason why this is not certain is that it’s contingent on a shareholder vote" and then another stating that he doesn’t have a controlling vote now and “wouldn’t expect any shareholder to have one if we go private.”

Plaintiffs attorneys representing investors argued that these shareholders suffered financially as a result. Musk, Tesla and its board, faced billions of dollars in damages.

The trial was not to determine whether those tweets were true. That question had already been answered. Edward M. Chen, the federal judge overseeing the case, ruled that the tweets were untrue and Musk was reckless for posting them.

The three-week trial was largely a tug-of-war over language and intent.

This story is developing ...

Recommended Stories

  • Musk found not liable in Tesla tweet trial

    Jurors on Friday cleared Elon Musk of liability for investors' losses in a fraud trial over his 2018 tweets falsely claiming that he had funding in place to take Tesla private."Elon Musk published tweets that were false with reckless disregard as to their truth," Porritt told the panel of nine jurors during closing arguments.

  • Tesla trial: Closing arguments set to begin in case over Elon Musk’s 2018 tweets

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan joins the Live show to discuss the latest surrounding the suit Tesla shareholders filed against Elon Musk over his 2018 tweets about the EV maker.

  • Jury quickly clears Elon Musk of wrongdoing in 2018 Tesla tweets

    A jury on Friday decided Elon Musk didn’t deceive investors with his 2018 tweets about taking electric automaker Tesla private.

  • Musk found not guilty of fraud over Tesla tweet

    Tesla boss Elon Musk is cleared of fraud charges over a tweet about taking the carmaker private.

  • Stüssy's Spring 2023 Collection Delivers Workwear Staples With a Vibrant Twist

    Stüssy gears up toward spring with a new assortment of vibrant pieces that reimagine classic...

  • Bill Gates would rather pay for vaccines than travel to Mars

    The Microsoft co-founder also believes artificial intelligence will "dramatically" transform humanity.

  • Daily Crunch: Hundreds of Salesforce workers laid off in January just discovered they were out of work today

    On the one hand, we could be upset that Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, but the sun hasn't come out where Christine lives for several days, so she’s pretty stoked that wherever Phil lives has a ray of sunshine or two. In other news, Haje has to move house due to a flooded apartment, weather is real, and perhaps it’s time we start taking climate change seriously, y’all. Meanwhile, for today’s Black History Month recommendation, we’re watching Angela Davis talking about how we can't eradicate racism without eradicating racial capitalism.

  • Elon Musk sits in as Tesla tweet trial arguments wrap

    Elon Musk, the CEO of both Tesla and Twitter, made a surprise appearance for closing arguments in the Tesla tweet shareholder trial.

  • 3 High-Yield REITs for Safe Dividend Income

    These names have joined the ranks of the world's most elite dividend growth companies as Dividend Aristocrats and/or Dividend Kings.

  • Elon Musk bemoans selling Tesla stock to buy Twitter - and pokes fun at Michael Burry for deleting his profile

    The Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter CEO warned investors against buying stocks using margin debt, as they face a choppy market and potential recession.

  • Wall St. ends down after stunning jobs growth

    STORY: Major U.S. stock indexes fell in choppy trading on Friday after a surprisingly strong jobs report sparked concerns about more aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.The Dow shed roughly four-tenths of a percent, the S&P fell a full percent, and the Nasdaq dropped 1.6%.U.S. job growth soared in January, with nonfarm payrolls surging by 517,000 jobs - well above an estimate of 185,000 - and the unemployment rate fell to a 53-1/2-year low.The data comes after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said earlier in the week that there'd be two more quarter-point rate hikes – sending stocks higher.But Michael Jones, Chairman and CEO of Caravel Concepts, says the market was wrong to interpret Powell’s remarks as dovish.“Investors, instead of saying, “Hey, we’re gonna get a minimum of two more increases,’ said, ‘Hey, only two more increases and the Fed’s gonna take a breather.’ That’s not exactly what he said. And also, he really emphasized that the main thing the Fed’s looking at as they make these tightening decisions is the job market – and how they feel it’s unbalanced, that unemployment is too low, that jobless claims are too low and that job openings are too high. And because of all that, today’s number is going to really equip the hawks to drive rates higher towards 6%.”Investors on Friday also digested another heavy batch of corporate results.Shares of Apple, the largest U.S. company by market value, rose 2.4%. The company forecast that revenue would fall for a second quarter in a row but that iPhone sales were likely to improve as production had returned to normal in China.Shares of Amazon slumped 8.4% after the company said operating profit could fall to zero in the current quarter as savings from layoffs won't make up for the financial impact of consumers and cloud customers clamping down on spending.And shares of Google parent Alphabet dropped 2.7% after it posted fourth-quarter profit and sales short of Wall Street expectations.

  • Tesla's Elon Musk found not liable in trial over 2018 'funding secured' tweets

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -A U.S. jury on Friday found Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk and his company were not liable for misleading investors when Musk tweeted in 2018 that he had "funding secured" to take the electric car company private. Plaintiffs had claimed billions in damages and the decision also had been seen as important for Musk himself, who often takes to Twitter to air his views. Nicholas Porritt, a lawyer for the investors, said in a statement, "We are disappointed with the verdict and are considering next steps."

  • LAPD finds sniper rifle from home of man who lived in Hollywood high-rise apartment with large windows

    LAPD is thanking the public for preventing a possible mass shooting. This comes as police found a sniper rifle, an assault rifle and “thousands of rounds” of ammo from the home of a man who lived in a Hollywood high-rise apartment with large windows.

  • Bankman-Fried Wins Texas Ruling as States Chase Lost Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Embattled FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has staved off a case alleging he broke Texas securities laws, after a judge ruled that the state regulator lacks jurisdiction to act against him.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionHong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive TourismAdani’s $58 Billion Wealth Wipeout in Six Days Has Few ParallelsPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar o

  • Elon Musk sees end of trial in Tesla tweet suit

    Elon Musk was vilified as a rich narcissist whose reckless behavior risks "anarchy" and hailed as a visionary looking out for the "little guy" during closing arguments in a trial over whether Musk's tweeting in 2018 misled Tesla shareholders. (Feb. 3) (AP video: Terry Chea)

  • Google Invests Almost $400 Million in ChatGPT Rival Anthropic

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google has invested almost $400 million in artificial intelligence startup Anthropic, which is testing a rival to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, according to a person familiar with the deal.Most Read from BloombergWhat You Need to Know About the Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Floating Over the USUS Postpones Blinken China Visit in Uproar Over Alleged Spy BalloonAdani’s $108 Billion Crisis Shakes Investors’ Faith in IndiaMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysU

  • This Is Warren Buffett's No. 1 Stock to Buy (and You Won't Find It in Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio)

    The Oracle of Omaha has spent over $63 billion since mid-2018 buying a stock that doesn't show up in Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filings or investment portfolio.

  • Chinese spy balloon a 'clear violation' -Blinken

    STORY: BLINKEN: "In light of China's unacceptable action I am postponing my planned travel this weekend to China."U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said his visit to China was on hold, a trip that had been expected to start on Friday, as a suspected Chinese spy balloon floated across the United States.BLINKEN: "Yesterday, the Department of Defense announced that we had detected and were tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon that remains over the continental United States. We're confident this is a Chinese surveillance balloon." // "The presence of the surveillance balloon in U.S. airspace is a clear violation of U.S. sovereignty and international law; that it's an irresponsible act, and that the PRC's decision to take this action on the eve of my planned visit is detrimental to the substantive discussions that we were prepared to have."&nbsp;Officials said military leaders considered shooting the balloon down over Montana on Wednesday, but declined due to the safety risk from falling debris.&nbsp;China earlier expressed regret that what it called a "civilian airship had strayed into U.S. territory after being blown off course."On Friday, Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said the balloon had changed course and was now floating eastward at about 60,000 feet and demonstrated a capability to maneuver... but he would not go into specifics.&nbsp;REPORTER: "...But does the public not have the right to know..."&nbsp;RYDER: "The public certainly has the ability to look up in the sky and see where the balloon is."Ryder said the balloon was at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and did not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground.&nbsp;Blinken said he was not going to put a date on when he might go to China and the focus was on resolving the current incident.&nbsp;“The most important thing right now, in the moment, is to see that this surveillance asset gets out of our airspace, and we'll take it from there."The trip delay is a blow to those on both sides who saw it as an overdue opportunity to stabilize an increasingly fractious relationship with China. The last visit by a U.S. secretary of state was in 2017.&nbsp;

  • Vietnamese tourist in Thailand reunited with his lost $194,000 Richard Mille watch

    A Vietnamese tourist was able to retrieve his 6.5 million baht (approximately $194,000) Richard Mille watch after losing it in Thailand. The tourist reportedly took a taxi from the riverfront of Asiatique back to his hotel in Lumpini, Bangkok, on Wednesday night, reported The Thaiger. Upon returning to his accommodation, he realized that his Richard Mille RM011 watch was missing.

  • Trump Org Pays $1.6 Million Fine for Tax Fraud Conviction

    REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File PhotoFormer President Donald Trump’s family company—notorious for stiffing contractors and dodging bills—has paid the $1.6 million fine it received for its tax fraud conviction in December.The New York County Clerk received the payment in two separate checks on Jan. 24, according to a clerk who confirmed matter-of-factly that the checks didn’t bounce.In recent days, according to a court spokesman, the clerk’s office notified Justice Juan Merchan, the judge who sent