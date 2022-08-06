Elon Musk told his 76-year-old dad Errol to 'keep quiet' in a text message after he said he wasn't proud of his son, report says

Errol Musk (left), the father of Elon Musk. Cyrus McCrimmon, Getty Images

Errol Musk said Elon sent him a text telling him to "keep quiet" after recent media comments.

Elon's father told Daily Mail Australia that his 3 daughters refused to speak to him 'for days'.

But he said he had misunderstood the question and has been proud of Elon from "the day he was born."

Errol Musk said he received a text message from Elon telling him to "keep quiet" after he said he wasn't proud of his son.

In an interview with Daily Mail Australia, Musk said he had misunderstood a question in a recent interview on Australian radio by answering "no" when asked if he proud of Elon.

"I didn't actually notice her question about being proud. It was only when I listened to the recording afterwards that I realized," he told the newspaper.

"If you ask any parent if they are proud of their son, you are proud of them from the day they are born."

Nevertheless Musk said his three daughters – Alexandra, Asha, and Tosca – didn't talk to him for days after his comments on Australian radio.

"Elon knows it's not true, so he would never get upset about it. He just laughs this kind of stuff off," Musk said.

He told the Daily Mail that Elon sent him a text following his comments which said: ''Dad, the press play you like a fiddle, so please keep quiet."

In the 20-minute radio interview, Musk said about his children: "They've seen a lot of things, and we've done a lot of things together, but Elon has in fact sort of really surpassed the mark."

Despite this success with Tesla and SpaceX, Musk said his son was "not as happy as he'd like to be" because he "feels like he's behind schedule" with his companies.

Elon Musk is being sued by Twitter after walking away from a $44 billion takeover deal but has countersued the platform. The case is due to be heard in October in a Delaware court.

