Elon Musk told Tesla fans their petition 'made a difference' after President Biden acknowledged the company, calling it 'our nation's largest electric vehicle manufacturer'

Elon Musk REUTERS/Mike Blake

President Biden mentioned Tesla in remarks Tuesday, calling it "our nation's largest electric vehicle manufacturer."

This comes after nearly 60,000 Tesla fans signed a petition calling on him to acknowledge the company's EV leadership.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk thanked those fans Tuesday, saying the petition "made a difference" to that end.

Tens of thousands of Tesla fans finally got what they wanted Tuesday, but it wasn't a software update or confirmation of a new feature.

Instead, it was a nod to the company from President Biden.

Speaking about domestic electric vehicle production Tuesday, Biden mentioned Tesla's role in the industry after leaving the company out of such discussion for months.

"Since 2021, companies have announced investments totaling more than $200 billion in domestic manufacturing here in America," Biden said. "From iconic companies like GM and Ford, building out new electric vehicle production, to Tesla, our nation's largest electric vehicle manufacturer, to innovative, younger companies like Rivian, building electric trucks, or Proterra, building electric buses."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter later to thank fans after nearly 60,000 signed a petition calling on Biden to "acknowledge Tesla's EV leadership."

A Tesla owner tweeted a clip of Biden mentioning Tesla on Tuesday, writing, "Thanks to over 58,000 people that signed this petition, asking @POTUS to say the word Tesla, and acknowledge Tesla as the leader in EVs — @POTUS has finally done it @elonmusk he said TESLA."

Musk commented in response, "Thanks, this made a difference!" He also commented a single emoji, the smiling face with sunglasses, on a separate tweet of the clip of Biden mentioning Tesla.

The petition says the White House has "intentionally been trying to ignore Tesla's hard work while propping up GM and others as 'EV Leaders.'"

"I implore you, President Biden, and so do those signing this, to do the right thing and acknowledge Tesla for its hard work in making EVs a possibility for Americans," it reads.

Musk had previously taken Biden to task several times for omitting Tesla from discussions about electric vehicles. Last month, he called Biden a "damp sock puppet in human form" after the president highlighted EV production by GM and Ford but left out Tesla. On Tuesday, Musk was at it again.

"China has been leading the electric vehicle race, but that's about to change," Biden tweeted. "We're building a convenient, reliable, equitable national public charging network. It'll make America more economically competitive and help us tackle the climate crisis at the same time."

"Tesla," Musk replied simply, linking to an article that lists the company as the world's top EV automotive group by sales in 2021.

Tesla delivered 936,172 vehicles worldwide in 2021.

Read the original article on Business Insider