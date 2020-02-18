Elon Musk took a shot at Bill Gates after the Microsoft founder said he bought Porsche's electric sports car instead of a Tesla — here are the details on Gates' new car

Porsche

Microsoft founder Bill Gates bought Porsche's Taycan electric sports car.

In response, Tesla CEO Elon Musk called his conversations with Gates "underwhelming."

Porsche released the Taycan in 2019.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates said in an interview that he bought Porsche's Taycan electric sports car, prompting Tesla CEO Elon Musk to call his conversations with Gates "underwhelming."

Porsche released the Taycan at the end of last year. Here's what you need to know about it.

Customers can choose between three trims for the Taycan: the Taycan 4S, Taycan Turbo, and Taycan Turbo S.

Porsche Taycan



The Porsche Taycan Turbo S (left) and Turbo (right).

Porsche

The Taycan 4S starts at $103,800.

Porsche Taycan 4S





Porsche

The Taycan Turbo starts at $150,900.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo.

Porsche

Porsche

And the Taycan Turbo S starts at $185,000.

Porsche Taycan Turbo S





Porsche

The Taycan Turbo and Turbo S have a top speed of 161 mph. The Taycan 4S can reach 155 mph.

Porsche Taycan Turbo





Porsche

The Taycan Turbo and Taycan Turbo S can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in three seconds or less, while the Taycan 4S can do the same in 3.8 seconds.

Porsche Taycan Turbo S