Elon Musk torches House Jan. 6 committee for 'misleading the public,' withholding evidence: 'deeply wrong'

Elon Musk took to Twitter early Tuesday morning to criticize several lawmakers that sat on the House Committee Investigating the Capitol Riots on January 6th, accusing them of "misleading the public."

Responding to someone else’s tweet that accused former Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. and Adam Kizinger, R- Ill., along with Congressman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., of being "liars," Musk affirmed the lawmakers were guilty of withholding evidence and said their actions were "deeply wrong."

"Besides misleading the public, they withheld evidence for partisan political reasons that sent people to prison for far more serious crimes than they committed," Musk wrote.

He added: "That is deeply wrong, legally and morally."

TUCKER CARLSON RELEASES EXCLUSIVE JAN. 6 FOOTAGE, SAYS POLITICIANS, MEDIA LIED ABOUT SICKNICK, 'QANON SHAMAN'

Trump supporters occupy the West Front of the Capitol and the inauguration stands on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.

The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th attack on the United States Capitol released its final report earlier this year and formally disbanded.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Its report condemned former President Donald Trump and lambasted Republicans in the chamber for allegedly encouraging the riots that resulted in several deaths, injuries to law enforcement officers and others, as well as property damage.

On Monday evening, Fox News host Tucker Carlson revealed he was in possession of over 40,000 hours of exclusive, new footage from the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, given to him by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

A pro-Trump mob confronts U.S. Capitol police outside the Senate chamber of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021, in Washington, DC.

US Capitol police officers try to stop supporters of US President Donald Trump, including Jake Angeli, R, a QAnon supporter known for his painted face and horned hat, to enter the Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.

During "Tucker Carlson Tonight," the host released never-before-seen clips from that collection throughout the segment, which appeared to contrast some of the committee’s final report and inherent claims.

BIDEN DOJ SAYS TRUMP CAN BE SUED BY POLICE, DEMOCRATS OVER JAN. 6 RIOT

Carlson claimed the footage was proof that lawmakers and the media were "lying" about the events that took place on Jan. 6.

The first batch of clips showed "sightseers," as Carlson put it, peacefully touring the Capitol building.

Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick

Other clips showed Capitol police officers escorting Jacob Chansley, a Navy veteran widely referred to in the media as the "QAnon Shaman," through several hallways without incident.

Story continues

Carlson even said that officers were even opening doors for him, with none of them slowing him down, he said.

In another tweet, Musk called the new footage "shocking indeed."

JUDGE DENIES JAN. 6 DEFENDANT'S TRIAL DELAY SOUGHT AFTER MCCARTHY'S RELEASE OF CAPITOL RIOT FOOTAGE: REPORT

Chansley, whose full name is Jacob Anthony Angeli Chansley, was federally charged and sentenced to nearly four years in prison for "knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds."

Members of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol held its last public meeting in the Canon House Office Building on Capitol Hill on December 19, 2022, in Washington, DC.

Elon Musk attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022, in New York City.

"If he was in fact committing such a grave crime, why didn't the officers who were standing right next to him place him under arrest?" Carlson asked, noting at least nine officers were standing with or near him at some point.

Carlson also told viewers that footage of Officer Brian Sicknick walking and guiding people around the building after he was attacked "overturns the single most powerful and politically useful lie that Democrats told us about January 6th."

He added: "They lied about the police officer they claimed to revere. If they were willing to do that, then their dishonesty knew no limits."

The Committee was in possession of this footage at the time they released their final report.

Kinzinger and Cheney were the only two Republicans on the committee.

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report