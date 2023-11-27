Elon Musk Tours Attacked Kibbutz With Netanyahu

Elon Musk was seen wearing body armor as he toured Kibbutz Kfar Aza with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, footage released on Monday, November 27, showed.

Kfar Aza was one of several kibbutzim targeted by Hamas on October 7.

Musk was briefed by a local council leader and a representative of the Israel Defense Forces about the attack on the kibbutz and heard the story of Israeli-American toddler Avigail Idan, who was released on November 26 after being kidnapped, The Times of Israel reported.

Musk was on a visit to Israel after he drew criticism for replying to a post sharing an antisemitic conspiracy theory, calling it “actual truth.” Musk denied that the post was antisemitic.

On Monday, Musk posted “actions speak louder than words,” in reference to his visit. Credit: Prime Minister of Israel via Storyful