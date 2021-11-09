Should Elon Musk try to solve the problem of world hunger with $6 billion? 5 questions answered

Jessica Eise, Assistant Professor of Social and Environmental Challenges, The University of Texas at San Antonio
·5 min read
<span class="caption">Musk hasn't clearly landed on a philanthropic mission yet.</span> <span class="attribution"><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/september-2020-brandenburg-gr%C3%BCnheide-elon-musk-head-of-news-photo/1228322639?adppopup=true" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:picture alliance/Getty Images">picture alliance/Getty Images</a></span>
Musk hasn't clearly landed on a philanthropic mission yet. picture alliance/Getty Images

Elon Musk hinted on Oct. 31, 2021, perhaps jokingly, that he might be willing to donate US$6 billion of his fortune to pay for hunger relief. But there was a catch: The United Nations would have to prove that it can solve world hunger “right now.” His comments responded to a challenge U.N. World Food Program director David Beasley lobbed at Jeff Bezos and Musk — to “step up now, on a one-time basis” to help solve world hunger. “$6 billion to help 42 million people that are literally going to die if we don’t reach them. It’s not complicated,” Beasley said in an October 2021 CNN interview, a year after he called on billionaires to pitch in with $5 billion. Here, social scientist Jessica Eise, who edited a book titled “How to Feed the World,” offers some context for this skirmish.

1. What fascinates you about this exchange?

Musk, the world’s richest person as of late 2021, is a revolutionary entrepreneur. The United Nations is the world’s largest international organization, and its World Food Program won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2020. Naturally, there’s going to be some tension, because they have completely different ways of thinking and doing things.

Musk’s ethos is all about innovation and individualism, while the U.N. is grounded in diplomacy and pluralism. Musk is accountable to his shareholders. The U.N. must heed and respect its 193 member states. That obligation can bog down its many agencies with bureaucracy.

The tussle between Musk and Beasley, a former South Carolina governor Trump selected for the U.N. job, represents a clash of these two worlds. Their public conversation may seem trivial, but it also highlights humanity’s most urgent and challenging task – defeating global hunger. Nearly 10% of everyone on Earth was undernourished as of 2020, a sharp increase of 118 million people from 2019.

In my view, the world needs a blend of what both Musk and the U.N. have to offer to help everyone on Earth get enough to eat.

2. Why is it so hard to end world hunger?

There is enough food on Earth to feed everyone. Millions are going hungry not because of a global inability to grow enough food, although this could change as climate-related disasters, such as extreme heat, droughts, floods and storms, diminish agricultural productivity. These climate change impacts will increase if society does not act quickly enough.

Today, hunger is a result of conflict, poor infrastructure, inequality and poverty. For instance, after years of conflict in Yemen, over 5 million people are on the brink of famine. And as the Syrian conflict reaches its 10-year mark, 12.4 million people – over 60% of the population there – are struggling to get enough to eat.

I think that Musk is being reasonable in challenging the WFP to produce a plan in exchange for his $6 billion donation. The U.N. agency, founded in 1961, has been striving to end world hunger for decades. It raised a record $8.4 billion in 2020 alone, mostly from countries that provide support voluntarily, along with gifts from individuals.

Yet world hunger, notoriously difficult to solve, is still rife. Around 40% of the world’s population cannot afford a diet of healthy food.

3. Should the international community delegate dealing with these vast problems to the super-rich?

The WFP says it needs an additional $6.6 billion beyond its annual budget to alleviate world hunger today. At least in theory, the richest people on Earth could easily afford to accomplish this feat year after year. The wealthiest 1% of Americans alone held a combined net worth of $34.2 trillion in 2020.

Even if the rich were to pony up, it takes more than money to solve hunger. Infrastructure is organized by governments, increasing equality often requires mass civil movements, and policy change and reducing conflict require intergovernmental diplomacy.

The best precedent for this kind of major gift was probably set by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. It has about $50 billion in its endowment and has contributed more than $3 billion to global efforts to eradicate malaria, HIV-AIDS and tuberculosis over the past two decades. Despite some successes in the efforts it funds, such as the new malaria vaccine, winning these battles remains elusive – with more than 400,000 people dying annually from malaria.

All Americans, from poor to rich, gave $471 billion to nonprofits of all kinds in 2020, with many other priorities besides ending world hunger.

But not everyone cares deeply enough about the suffering of the world’s poorest people to devote their fortunes to fixing them.

A roomful of people in suits applaud Bill and Melinda Gates
A roomful of people in suits applaud Bill and Melinda Gates

4. What’s a good way for the World Food Program to follow up?

Musk behaves erratically on Twitter sometimes. It’s possible that he hasn’t made a real offer. But, given that Jeff Bezos used Twitter in 2017 to let the world know he was about to ramp up his charitable donations, it’s worth paying attention.

The Tesla CEO and Beasley, the WFP director, can put aside their egos and see this as an opportunity to potentially work together. The U.N. can give Musk a plan with open-source accounting, as he demanded on Twitter. If it does this, the public may also hold Musk accountable for the pledge he made on social media. The WFP already does release some results of its accounting, so it wouldn’t be starting from scratch.

5. What could Elon Musk do about world hunger if he were to decide to adopt that as his mission?

In 2012, Musk signed the Giving Pledge, a public promise to donate at least half his money during his lifetime. Since signaling plans to become a significant donor, Musk has given away relatively little of his fortune to charity and he hasn’t said much about his philanthropic plans. However, his donations have been rising in 2021.

As of November 2021, his foundation’s bare-bones website indicated an interest in funding space exploration research and advocacy, pediatric research, science and engineering education, and the “development of safe artificial intelligence to benefit humanity.” The website listed no grantees or contact information.

If Musk is looking for a challenge, I believe that beating hunger is far more difficult than going into space. I would invite him to use his money, influence and innovation to tackle the world’s biggest problem. Because ending hunger would first require quelling conflicts, eradicating poverty, building much-needed infrastructure and slowing the pace of climate change, and that would be truly revolutionary.

[Understand new developments in science, health and technology, each week. Subscribe to The Conversation’s science newsletter.]

This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Jessica Eise, The University of Texas at San Antonio.

Read more:

Jessica Eise does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • AOC: Regaining world respect takes climate action, not words

    The Democratic congressional delegation that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has led to the U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, carries the Biden administration's message: America is back on the global climate stage. “We have to actually deliver the action to get the respect for it internationally, to get the credit," Ocasio-Cortez told reporters Tuesday at a panel on the summit with other young Democrats who swept into Congress in 2018 on platforms emphasizing far bigger U.S. efforts on climate.

  • Mina Kimes breaks down why the Seahawks should sign Odell Beckham Jr.

    Watch NFL analyst and Seahawks superfan Mina Kimes break down why Seattle should sign him.

  • Brazil businesses lean on government to shift climate stance

    Powerful businesses are urging Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to give up the country's long-standing resistance on key issues at this year's U.N. climate talks, arguing that Brazil can't afford to pass up the chance to use its vast natural wealth in the fight against global warming. The Brazilian Business Council for Sustainable Development, which says it represents companies behind almost half of the Latin American nation's economy, has called upon the government to clamp down on illegal deforestation and ease its hardline stance over carbon markets.

  • Democrats Hope Build Back Better Is The Answer To Inflation. Now They Have To Convince Voters.

    The state of the economy is weird at the moment, and “hang tight” is a difficult political message to navigate.

  • New charges filed against jailed US journalist in Myanmar

    An American journalist jailed in Myanmar for more than five months has been hit with two more criminal charges in addition to the three he already faces, his lawyer said Tuesday. One of the new charges filed against Danny Fenster is under the Counter-Terrorism Act. It covers “acts of exhortation, persuasion, propaganda and recruitment of any person to participate in any terrorist group or activities of terrorism.”

  • Shreveport officers fired following criminal indictments

    One officer faces charges of third-degree rape, while the other two face federal civil rights charges.

  • Nvidia Shares Blow Past Targets in Tesla-Like Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Euphoric gains in Nvidia Corp. over the past month have taken the stock far ahead of analyst targets and in the process made it one of the most expensive names in the red-hot chipmaking industry.Most Read from BloombergWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?What It Means to Design a Space for ‘Care’COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?‘Airbnb Queen’ Says She’s Caught Up in Platform’s New York FeudS

  • Kim Kardashian West Says She Is 'Absolutely Heartbroken' for the Victims of Astroworld Tragedy

    Eight people died and hundreds more were injured at a music festival headlined by Travis Scott, who is Kim Kardashian West's sister Kylie Jenner's partner

  • California first lady defends Governor Newsom’s absence from public life then deletes tweet

    Newsom abruptly cancelled a trip to Cop26 in Scotland citing family obligations

  • Roopa Pemmaraju's Namesake Label Is a Love Letter to Indian Artisans

    Behind her incredible hand-beaded silks is a desire to support and honor communities of craftspeople.

  • ‘Do You Believe That Things Happen For A Reason?’ Author Mitch Albom Talks About His Latest Book: ‘The Stranger In The Lifeboat’

    Internationally renowned and New York Times best-selling author Mitch Albom’s latest book, “The Stranger in the Lifeboat,” ponders what we would do if, after crying out for divine help, God actually appeared before us? It’s the story of nine people who struggle for survival at sea following a deadly ship explosion. Adrift in a lifeboat, short on water, food, and hope, the group spots someone floating in the waves. “Thank the Lord we found you,” a passenger says after pulling the stranger aboard. “I am the Lord,” the man whispers. Is the stranger really who he claims to be? “It’s not a religious book,” says Albom in an interview with Dr. Phil, airing Tuesday. “The stranger is sort of the universe, and do you believe that things happen for a reason? And if you do - then that stranger isn’t such a stranger to you anymore.” “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” is available now wherever books are sold. Dr. Phil airs Monday – Friday. Check your local listing to find out where to watch.

  • Smart Inu Aims To Boost Crypto Investing on BSC Network With Its Innovative Smart Contract Investment Solution

    London, United Kingdom, 8th November, 2021, Chainwire Smart Inu, the only verified and audited smart contract investment platform on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network, has introduced its innovative investment solution make it easier for users to start investing in...

  • House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 10 former White House aides

    House investigators have issued subpoenas to 10 more former officials who worked for Donald Trump at the end of his presidency, an effort to find out more about what the president was doing and saying as his supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a bid to overturn his defeat. The subpoenas, including demands for documents and testimony from senior adviser Stephen Miller and Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, bring the House panel tasked with investigating the insurrection even closer inside Trump’s inner circle — and to Trump himself. “The Select Committee wants to learn every detail of what went on in the White House on January 6th and in the days beforehand,” said Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Democratic chairman of the panel.

  • Kellyanne Conway Resurfaces With Her Most Brazen Trump Lie Yet

    "We never even heard of a such of a thing," she declared on Fox News.

  • Turpin sisters who escaped house of horrors speak out about being imprisoned

    Two of the Turpin sisters, who along with their 11 siblings were held captive for years before escaping in 2018, are speaking out for the first time about the abuse they endured.

  • 'I was never trying to kill the defendant': The man who survived being shot by Kyle Rittenhouse says he tried to surrender to the teen

    Gaige Grosskreutz testified Monday that he had tried to surrender to Kyle Rittenhouse but saw the teenager "reracking" his AR-15 rifle.

  • Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala marries at home in Britain

    Malala Yousafzai, the campaigner for girls' education and Nobel Peace Prize laureate who survived being shot aged 15 by a Taliban gunman in her native Pakistan in 2012, has got married, she said on social media on Tuesday. The 24-year-old, who lives in Britain, said she and her new husband, who she named only as Asser, had wed in the city of Birmingham and celebrated at home with their families. Malala gave no other information about her husband apart from his first name.

  • State drops most felony counts against pregnant Doral teacher accused of sex with teen boy

    Prosecutors won’t be pursuing most charges against Heiry Calvi, the pregnant ex-Doral teacher accused of having a romantic relationship with a 15-year-old male student.

  • Remington Arms moving headquarters to Georgia; company says Ilion jobs will stay

    Gun maker Remington Firearms will move its headquarters to Georgia, with plans for a factory and research operation.

  • Josh Hawley Knows Nothing About What Makes a Real Man, or a Good One

    AP Photo/Jeff RobersonEverything junior Missouri Senator Josh Hawley does, day in day out, is an exercise in sneering opportunism. Maybe he loves playing the right-wing bad boy, gobbling up airtime, stoking cultural outrage, alongside the relentless smirking he does into the black hole of whatever he imagines his future consists of. We know, he knows, that the most resonant image of him is from Jan. 6, his fist aloft supporting those who led the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. He shoul