Elon Musk tweeted a bizarre 'Sonic'-themed meme of Bernie Sanders after he won the New Hampshire primary

Elon Musk tweeted a meme of Sen. Bernie Sanders on Tuesday night depicting him as Doctor Eggman, the villain from the "Sonic" franchise.

The tweet came after Sanders won the New Hampshire Democratic primary.

Musk last year endorsed the businessman Andrew Yang, saying his universal-basic-income proposal was "obviously needed." Yang exited the race Tuesday night.

Elon Musk loves his memes.

On Tuesday night, hours after Bernie Sanders won the New Hampshire primary and emerged as the Democratic presidential frontrunner, Musk tweeted a meme of the Vermont senator.

The meme used a popular format: an image from a Sanders video in which he said, "I am once again asking for your financial support."

In Musk's version Sanders has been painted to look like Doctor Eggman, the primary villain from the "Sonic" video game franchise. Instead of "financial aid" the Sanders-Eggman hybrid is asking for "chaos emeralds" — magical objects typically coveted by Doctor Eggman.

Musk's meme itself doesn't seem to give away much about his attitude toward Sanders, but the tweet did coincide with Musk's preferred Democratic candidate dropping out of the race.

The businessman Andrew Yang suspended his campaign Tuesday night after disappointing finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire. Musk endorsed Yang in August, throwing his support behind Yang's universal-basic-income proposal promising to give $1,000 a month to every US adult. Musk said the policy was "obviously needed."

Musk wasn't the only big tech CEO to support Yang. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted his disappointment at Yang dropping out of the race on Tuesday.

