Elon Musk tweeted fawning praise of China on the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party
Cheryl Teh
Elon Musk Shanghai
Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the groundbreaking ceremony of Tesla Shanghai factory.

  • Musk expressed his enthusiasm about Chinese infrastructure in a tweet on Wednesday night.

  • The Tesla CEO praised the "amazing" economic prosperity China has achieved.

  • He made these tweets on the same day that the Chinese are celebrating the Communist Party's centenary.

Elon Musk posted a tweet on Wednesday night marveling at China's economic prosperity.

Responding to a post on Twitter made by state media Xinhua News featuring a snippet of Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech celebrating the Communist Party's centenary, Musk lavished praise on the country.

"The economic prosperity that China has achieved is truly amazing, especially in infrastructure! I encourage people to visit and see for themselves," Musk tweeted.

Musk's comments aren't too far out of the left field. In a podcast last July, Musk criticized people in the US, particularly in the Bay Area, LA, and New York, for being entitled and complacent, while exhorting how smart and hard-working people in China are.

"China rocks in my opinion. The energy in China is great," Musk said during the podcast.

"When you've been winning for too long you sort of take things for granted. The United States, and especially like California and New York, you've been winning for too long," Musk added.

CNN also reported this March that Musk appeared to be trying hard to get back into China's good books after concerns about Tesla cars being used for spying were raised by the Chinese government. Speaking to Chinese state-owned broadcaster CCTV in March, Musk said the country would in the future become his company's "biggest market."

"The Chinese economy I think can do extremely well over the next decade and will become the biggest economy in the world. And it's also committed to a sustainable energy future," Musk said to CCTV.

He also reassured the Chinese that Tesla would be "shut down" if its cars were ever used for spying purposes, per a Reuters report.

