What would Elon Musk do with Twitter?

Elon Musk and Twitter recently changed their relationship status to "it's complicated," and — like any A-list union worth caring about — the drama has been both plentiful and at times hard to follow. Here's everything you need to know:

Ok, start at the beginning — how is Elon Musk involved?

The saga first began after Musk unexpectedly purchased a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter at the beginning of April, making him the company's largest outside shareholder. The TWTR share price subsequently skyrocketed by more than 20 percent.

Musk — an avid Twitter user — had in recent weeks publicly criticized the platform ("Is Twitter dying?" he wrote to his some 82 million followers on April 9, citing often-inactive but highly-followed celebrity accounts) and what he believes is its worrisome position on free speech.

It was unclear at the time of purchase what exactly the Tesla CEO planned to do with his newly-acquired passive stake, and speculation immediately began rolling in. "I think he intends to go active and force change," Dan Ives, managing director at Wedbush Securities, told CNN. "This is a shot across the bow at Twitter's board and management team to start discussions."

Twitter shortly thereafter announced Musk would be joining its 11-person board for a term expiring in 2024 … only for Musk to back out of the position within a week.

Then, in perhaps his "boldest move yet," Musk on April 14 offered to buy Twitter altogether in an unsolicited, roughly $43 billion bid, with plans to take the public company private and turn it into "the platform for free speech around the globe." Twitter said it would "carefully review" Musk's proposal.

While all interested parties wait for that decision, Musk has made clear his proposal at $54.20 a share is his best and final offer.

How has Twitter responded thus far?

Musk's purchase at the beginning of April upset Twitter some employees, who criticized him as "unstable" and even mulled a protest in response, The Washington Post reports. The Tesla CEO and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, however, were still thought to be on good footing, considering they "share similar perspectives about how to decentralize Twitter," the Times writes. Musk was also (and seemingly still is) chummy with former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who resigned from the company in the fall.

But things began growing more outwardly hostile following Musk's bid to buy the company as a whole. Rather than allow Twitter to "become a plaything of the world's richest person," writes The New York Times, the board on Friday voted unanimously to adopt a roughly one-year "poison pill" plan to try and stop Musk in his tracks. The company also signaled Musk would have to shell out billions more in cash should he actually want to own the platform, a valuation analysts have tended to agree with.

A poison-pill defense allows a company at risk of acquisition to flood the market with new shares or permit existing shareholders (but not the one doing the possible acquiring) to buy more shares at a discount, thus making an acquisition more expensive and diluting the potential acquirer's stake, the Times explains. The plan should buy Twitter some time to speak with other potential buyers and negotiate a deal the board is happier with.

The strategy does not, however, "mean that the company is going to be independent forever," Drew Pascarella, senior finance lecturer at Cornell University, told the Times. "It just means that they can effectively fend off Elon."

But according to analyst Dan Ives, Musk or other shareholders could challenge the poison pill in court, which would force Twitter's board to prove their stalling was actually in the best interests of company shareholders. Musk argued somewhat similarly on Twitter recently, writing that it would be "utterly indefensible" if the board rejected his offer without putting it to a shareholder vote. Shareholders "own the company," Musk said, "not the board of directors."

So what's next?

There are several ways this could go. In one scenario, Musk could take his buyout bid to shareholders directly in what's known as a tender offer. In doing so, Musk could possibly persuade the board — with enough shareholder support, that is — to withdraw its poison pill. In a bout of his classic internet trolling, Musk has also been sending out cryptic tweets that include or very obviously omit the word "tender," likely in reference to such a maneuver. He also explicitly confirmed the strategy is something he's considering.

But then there's the question of how Musk plans to pay for his purchase. On Thursday, Musk revealed he'd lined up $46.5 billion in funding to back his bid, lending some credibility "to what had, until now, looked more like a personal lark than a bona fide takeover play," the The Wall Street Journal writes. The financing commitments shake out to about half bank debt, half cash from Musk. More specifically, there's $25.5 billion lined in up debt and loans from institutions including Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and Barclays, and a personal $21 billion equity commitment from the billionaire himself, per the Journal. A portion of the bank debt is secured against his shares of Tesla stock.

Considering Musk's "best and final" offer of $54.20 per share amounts to roughly $43 billion, the extra $3.5 billion in financing unveiled Thursday "likely accounts for the company's outstanding bonds, which might have to be repaid, and the hundreds of millions of dollars in fees that will go to Wall Street banks if the deal gets done," the Journal posits.

There's also a chance Musk teams up with other equity partners to back his bid — and sources say he has spoken with some.

Musk does retain the option to withdraw his bid and sell his share of the company entirely, a possibility to which he's alluded too, NPR notes. In a letter to Bret Taylor, chair of Twitter's board, Musk said he'd need to "reconsider my position as a shareholder" if his buyout proposal is turned down. Such a retreat could send TWTR's share price plummeting.

Twitter could likewise "try to find an alternative buyer … or even open up a formal public sale process" to fend off the Musk drama, NPR writes. The company has already brought on Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase to work as advisers, and other acquisition options are likely being actively evaluated, analysts have said. Private equity firm Thoma Bravo is rumored to be a possibility, as is buyout firm and Yahoo owner Apollo Global.

If Musk's purchase was successful, what could change?

In addition to likely relaxed moderation and adjustments in corporate structure that come with going private, Musk has already floated the idea of an "edit button" as a possible change to the platform.

He's also suggested Twitter disclose its algorithm to the public, though open sourcing would come with its own set of challenges and limitations, per CNN.

Further, Musk said the company's board of directors wouldn't receive a salary should he take over. "Board salary will be $0 if my bid succeeds, so that's ~$3M/year saved right there," Musk tweeted.

And finally, many have wondered if Musk could and would reinstate the account of permanently suspended user former President Donald Trump. He hasn't yet explicitly addressed Trump's suspension, but he has recently made the case for platform "time outs" rather than "permanent bans."

How has the public reacted to all of this?

Some right-wing commentators, who have long decried Twitter as biased toward Democrats, have appeared to welcome the possibility of a Musk takeover.

Twitter employees weren't exactly jumping for joy, and many Democrats and other Trump critics received the news with alarm.

