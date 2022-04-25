Elon Musk and Twitter have kicked off talks over his proposed $43 billion takeover deal, reports say

Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion. Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Twitter is in talks with Elon Musk over his proposed $43 billion takeover offer, reports say.

A deal could be finalized as soon as this week, The WSJ said.

Musk said last week he'd secured $46.5 billion financing to purchase Twitter.

Twitter has kicked off talks with Elon Musk over his proposed $43 billion deal to acquire the social-media company, according to multiple reports.

The two sides met Sunday to discuss the deal proposed by Musk, Reuters, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

An agreement could be finalized as soon as this week, although there's no guarantee the two sides will in fact seal a deal, The Journal said.

Twitter executives met earlier Sunday to re-examine Musk's offer to buy the company, Reuters reported.

The Times reported negotiations between Musk and the board ran into the early hours of Monday, citing two sources. The sources told The Times Twitter was nearing a deal with Musk, but stressed that the situation remains fluid.

Twitter declined to comment.

In a note on Sunday Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote Wall Street will interpret the Journal's report on negotiations as: "the beginning of the end for Twitter as a public company with Musk likely now on a path to acquire the company unless a second bidder comes into the mix."

"The Board could officially reject Musk's bid and then a hostile tender offer will likely begin this week putting further pressure on the Board with their back against the wall in this Game of Thrones battle for Twitter," Ives added.

Musk has already made cryptic references to a possible tender offer, which would involve him appealing directly to shareholders to buy up their stock above market price, circumventing Twitter's board.

In early April, Musk disclosed he held a 9.2% stake in Twitter. Soon after, he offered to buy Twitter outright for $54.20 a share.

The Tesla billionaire said in his initial SEC filing he was motivated to buy Twitter because he believes Twitter doesn't serve "free speech" as a public company.

Twitter countered his bid with a shareholder rights plan, or so-called "poison pill" defense. However, the social-media company's board appears to have softened its stance against Musk after the billionaire said last week he'd secured $46.5 billion in financing for his bid.

Musk established three holding companies last week as part of his plan to acquire the company.

Read the original article on Business Insider