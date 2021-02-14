Elon Musk used Twitter to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to join him for a chat on Clubhouse

elon musk
Elon Musk. ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to join him on Clubhouse, the invite-only audio chat app.

"@KremlinRussia_E would you like to join me for a conversation on Clubhouse?" Musk wrote on Twitter.

In a follow-up tweet, Musk wrote: "было бы большой честью поговорить с вами." According to Google Translate, that means: "It would be a great honor to talk to you."

Read more: Clubhouse has only a dozen employees, and it's using some of the $100 million it just raised to hire more

It wasn't immediately clear from Musk's statement why he sought to connect with representatives from the Kremlin. The Twitter handle Musk tagged is the official account of the president of Russia, longtime leader Vladimir Putin.

Musk has been active on Clubhouse, a buzzy, invite-only app where users can join drop-in audio conversations. Other high-profile founders and executives have also logged onto Clubhouse for conversations, including Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer.

Read more: Prominent VCs flocked to a 'Bachelor'-style Clubhouse room hosted by Gen Zers. 'We're making love happen,' hosts say.

Musk also has acted as an interviewer on Clubhouse, hosting a conversation with Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev. Last week, Musk said on Twitter he'd agreed to make a Clubhouse appearance with Kayne West, saying: "The most entertaining outcome is the most likely."

The Kremlin's Twitter account had not replied to Musk's message early Sunday morning. Insider reached out to the Kremlin for comment on Sunday.

Earlier this year, local reports said the Russian government may fine users of SpaceX's Starlink Internet. An analyst told Insider at the time he believed it was easier for Russia to fine citizens, rather than Starlink.

Read the original article on Business Insider

