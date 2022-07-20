Elon Musk vacationed on a superyacht off the coast of Greece. Here's a closer look at the luxurious vessel, which rents for over $7,000.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images

Elon Musk was spotted relaxing aboard a superyacht in Mykonos, Greece.

The 24-meter luxury vessel, named Zeus, can be chartered for over $7,000 a day.

Musk is famously anti-vacation, but he seemed to make an exception for a day lounging on the yacht.

Elon Musk doesn't vacation often, but when he does, he does it in style.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO — who's currently embroiled in a battle over the future of Twitter — was spotted Sunday aboard a luxury yacht in Mykonos, Greece. Joined by a group of friends that included Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel and his fashion-designer wife, Sarah Staudinger, Musk spent the day swimming, sunning himself, drinking cocktails, and even getting hosed down by Emanuel.

"Haha damn, maybe I should take off my shirt more often," Musk tweeted Tuesday after the photos went viral, adding that he was "already back in the factory."

While Musk famously owns a $70 million private jet, he hasn't sprung for a yacht of his own (unlike his space rival, Jeff Bezos). Instead, the group chartered the vessel — called Zeus — from SamBoat, a European online boat-rental firm that operates in Greece, Croatia, and Spain, and has plans to expand to the US.

Here's a peek inside the luxurious superyacht, which rents for over $7,000 a day.

Zeus is a 24-meter yacht, which is equivalent to about 79 feet. Renting the vessel starts at $7,171.

The yacht has capacity for 20 people and is intended for full-day excursions.

A skipper is included with the rental — the skipper serves as your captain during your trip.

Passengers can swim off the back platform, like Musk did ...

... or lounge with a cocktail on the rear deck.

If guests need a break from the sun, there's room to sit down for a meal inside. And if anyone needs a nap, there are four berths onboard that can sleep up to eight people.

And for anyone looking to explore the turquoise waters of the Aegean Sea, there's snorkeling gear onboard.

