Elon Musk visits Tesla's delayed European gigafactory, state minister says

FILE PHOTO: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk is scheduled to visit the group's planned gigafactory near Berlin, a state minister said, shortly after the factory's opening was pushed back to late 2021.

"We have been informed by @Tesla on Friday, May 14th, that a visit of @elonmusk of Gruenheide was expected to happen," Joerg Steinbach, Economy Minister of the German state of Brandenburg, where the plant is being built, said in a tweet https://twitter.com/joergstb/status/1394031683922399234 late on Sunday.

"As the purpose of this visit is mainly technical in character political meetings with (state premier) #Woidke or myself have not been scheduled."

German newspaper Tagesspiegel said that Musk had landed in Berlin late on Sunday.

Tesla declined to comment.

Tesla last month delayed the opening of its first European gigafactory, located in Gruenheide outside Berlin, to late 2021 from an initial July 1 date, because of lengthy approval processes and fresh plans to also establish a battery cell plant on site.

(Reporting by Nadine Schimroszik; Writing by Christoph Steitz; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft Probed Bill Gates’ Past Affair With Employee Before He Left Board

    Gates said he left his post on the Microsoft board in 2020 to focus on philanthropy.

  • Bull of the Day: Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

    Bull of the Day: Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

  • Tim Draper Stands Up for Bitcoin Amid Elon Musk U-Turn

    Tim Draper has issued a belated response to Elon Musk's decision to withdraw Bitcoin (BTC) as a payment option at Tesla.

  • Fintech Focus Roundup For May 16, 2021

    Public Launches SPAC Pages, Allowing Users Transparency Into The Popular Space Public, a commission-free trading app and investing social network, announced the addition of SPAC Pages, a place where members can learn about key investors, acquisition plans, and at which stage a particular SPAC is in. Fintech Spotlight: How Ticker Tocker's Trade Signals Can Make You Money On The Go Ticker Tocker, an investment insights and financial education platform, formally announced the distribution of Trading Signals, to provide investors actionable trade ideas off proprietary strategies. As part of the development, Benzinga spoke with Ticker Tocker COO James Albis, as well as product manager Bill Marino. Moody's, Team8 Complete $25M VisibleRisk Investment Amid Bump In Attention To Cyber Risk With the completion of a $25 million investment, as well as the launch of Cyber Ratings, which enable companies to benchmark their cyber risks against those of their peers, and to better understand and manage the impact of cyber threats, VisibleRisk is positioned to become a leader in financial risk-tech innovation. “The Series A investment will power further development of VisibleRisk’s automated data collection and increase product distribution,” said VisibleRisk CEO Derek Vadala. “VisibleRisk has 44 employees and expects to reach around 70 by the end of the year.” Why It Matters: “The more digital everything becomes, the easier it is for cybercriminals to attack an organization,” Vadala told Benzinga. “VisibleRisk is addressing this by enabling executives to understand their cyber risk exposure and monitor the impact of changes to technology, policies and procedures, and the broader cyber risk landscape on their overall risk profile.” EXCLUSIVE: Sree Batchu On The Power Of The Los Angeles MedTech Ecosystem, Why You Should Care To put it simply, the pandemic accelerated emerging trends in medicine: more and more, there is a demand for the disruption of existing health care infrastructures. “While the COVID-19 pandemic has placed unparalleled demands on modern health care systems, the industry’s response has vividly demonstrated its resilience and ability to bring innovations to market quickly.” That’s according to a November 2020 McKinsey & Company report on health care innovation. In an exclusive interview, Benzinga chatted with Sree Batchu, the head of community and business development at BioscienceLA, to learn more about what it takes to make an impact in health care, as well as tips and perspectives for a new age of medicine. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPublic Launches SPAC Pages, Allowing Users Transparency Into The Popular SpaceFintech Spotlight: How Ticker Tocker's Trade Signals Can Make You Money On The Go© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bitcoin plunges after Elon Musk hints Tesla may sell its crypto stake

    Bitcoin slumped to its lowest price since February after Tesla boss Elon Musk implied that the electric carmaker could sell its cryptocurrency holdings. The billionaire appeared to agree with a post on Twitter that said Tesla should divest its stake in the largest cryptocurrency, which at one point was worth $1.5bn (£1bn). Mr Musk later followed up on the tweet, saying: "To clarify speculation, Tesla has not sold any Bitcoin." Bitcoin fell by almost 10pc to below $45,000 for the first time in nearly three months on Sunday night, before paring some losses to be just under $45,200. The digital currency had been trading above $50,000 on Friday.

  • Disneyland Paris To Reopen June 17

    Disneyland Paris has confirmed it will reopen its doors to visitors on June 17. The theme park has been closed since October 30. It previously shut its doors March 13 – July 15 last year during the first wave of Covid lockdowns. Plans for reopening have taken a couple of setbacks due to sustained levels […]

  • Bitcoin price lower after Musk tweet

    On May 12, Musk said Tesla will no longer accept bitcoin for car purchases, citing long-brewing environmental concerns for a swift reversal in the company's position on the cryptocurrency. The Tesla boss' tweets, which had helped drive some of the gains in bitcoin in recent months, last week triggered a 17% slide in the value of the cryptocurrency when he said his company's customers would no longer be able to use bitcoin to buy its cars.

  • Musk Fuels Bitcoin Volatility by Saying Tesla Hasn’t Sold Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- For a second week, the crypto market is being ruled by tweets from billionaire Elon Musk.The Tesla Inc. chief sent Bitcoin rallying back above $45,000 on Monday after clarifying that the company hasn’t sold any holdings of the digital token. It’s the latest post to whipsaw prices across the industry and fuel speculation over just why the electric-car pioneer is issuing crypto missives on a daily basis on Twitter.“He has to wake up to the reality that with his following, even single-worded tweets can move markets,” said Antoni Trenchev, managing partner and co-founder of Nexo in London, a crypto lender.The drama started on Sunday after Musk sent a tweet that raised questions about whether Tesla might have already sold its stake. A user by the name of @CryptoWhale had speculated that Tesla had already sold its holdings, saying “With the amount of hate @elonmusk is getting, I wouldn’t blame him.” Musk responded to that tweet with a one-word post saying “Indeed.”It was enough to shake the conviction of traders and Bitcoin sank 10% the weekend, hitting a fresh three-month low. Prices steadied on Monday, trading up 3% at $45,436 as of 11:12 a.m. in London.Elon Musk Reopens an Old Wound in the Bitcoin UniverseMusk’s involvement in crypto has been a major driver of the bull market this year, and the Tesla’s disclosure of a $1.5 billion stake brought legitimacy to virtual currencies. In April, Tesla’s earnings report showed the company had sold 10% of its Bitcoin holdings. Musk said on Twitter that Tesla was trying “to prove liquidity of Bitcoin as an alternative to holding cash on balance sheet.”Traders and Tesla analysts have wondered aloud whether there’s anything serious behind Musk’s online musings. In the past two days, Musk has tweeted no fewer than eight times about crypto, often with emojis in response to jokes from his followers in between other posts about SpaceX and China’s mission to Mars. In response to another thread criticizing his Bitcoin stance, Musk said: “Obnoxious threads like this make me want to go all in on Doge.”Musk appears to have been “taking on all comers on Twitter over the weekend and caused some chunky gyrations across the coins,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd., wrote in a note.Last week, Musk took crypto investors by surprise with a post criticizing Bitcoin’s as an energy hog. He announced that Tesla would suspend car purchases using the token and called recent consumption trends “insane.” Investors have questioned the timing of Musk’s statements, saying it’s well known that Bitcoin mining uses a lot of energy.Bitcoin and Crypto Assets Sweep Both Main Street and Wall Street“The actions of Elon Musk have certainly discredited him to a certain extent with both some traditional and digital asset investors,” said Vladimir Vishnevskiy, co-founder of St. Gotthard Fund Management, which invests in crypto as well as conventional assets. “He once again proved his erratic nature.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Week ahead: UK inflation and retail sales, Eurozone PMIs, Fed minutes

    Things are slowly returning back to normal in the UK. On Monday, England will enter the third stage of its roadmap out of lockdown, with the reopening of indoor dining, pubs, entertainment and foreign travel.

  • Havoc in the Crypto Market as Bitcoin Drops to its Lowest Levels Since February

    Consequently, data retrieved from Glassnode affirmed the Bitcoin supply held by long term holders has returned to accumulation mode, even as price dips.

  • Space SPAC Rocket Lab Suffers Launch Failure Saturday

    Space company Rocket Lab, a manufacturer and launcher of small rockets carrying even smaller satellites into orbit, announced back in March that it will go public via a merger with special purpose acquisition company Vector Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: VACQ) sometime in the second quarter of 2021 (i.e., before June 30). In so doing, it promised to give investors a chance to own a piece of an "end-to-end space company with an established track record, uniquely positioned to extend its lead across a launch, space systems and space applications market forecast to grow to $1.4 trillion by 2030." Launching its 20th Electron rocket out of Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand at 7:11 a.m. EDT Saturday, Rocket Lab suffered a launch failure when the rocket's second stage abruptly shut down just seconds after ignition, causing a "loss of the mission," according to a Rocket Lab statement.

  • Bitcoin takes a wild ride on Musk tweets

    Bitcoin hit a three-month low on Monday (May 17), before regaining some ground.In a wild trading session, investors initially sold and then bought cryptocurrencies. That in the wake of Tesla boss Elon Musk's latest tweets about the carmaker's bitcoin holdings.In one, Musk said "Tesla has not sold any bitcoin."But that came after weekend tweets which hinted Tesla is considering or may have already sold some of its massive holdings.Musk's enthusiasm has boosted crypto markets, but he has lately roiled trade by appearing to cool on bitcoin in favor of its one-time parody, dogecoin.Bitcoin fell more than 9% on Monday to its lowest since February 8, but then rallied more than 5%.Dogecoin fell nearly 7%, and is yet to fully recover from Musk describing it as a "hustle," on Saturday Night Live.Although he did boost the price last week by saying he was working to improve its efficiency.Last Wednesday (May 12), Musk said Tesla would stop taking bitcoin as payment for Tesla cars, due to environmental concerns.The virtual currency has lost almost a quarter of its value since that announcement.

  • Family questions why police shot knife-wielding suspect

    Officers called to a family disturbance Sunday morning in east Baltimore fatally shot a man who held a woman at knifepoint, police said. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said officers were called around 10:39 a.m. to the 1800 block of East Lafayette Avenue for a family disturbance. Harrison said a family member outside the house told officers there was a suspect inside armed with a knife who was holding a woman at knifepoint.

  • Bitcoin Stabilizes After Tumultuous Period of Musk Tweets

    Bitcoin stabilized around $45,000 after Tesla CEO Elon Musk clarified the firm would not be selling its holdings.

  • A Central Bank Digital Currency Would Be Bad for the US

    Calls to "catch" China on digital currency downplay the promise of open financial technology, says Circle's head of global policy.

  • ‘Who would take care of this aunt?’ Turkish immigrants take in dying KC social worker

    Even with a newborn and two other children, the Murats said, “We cannot leave this lady by herself in this state.”

  • India's Gujarat state braces for most severe cyclone in over two decades

    Ahmedabad (Reuters) -Indian authorities on Monday moved nearly 150,000 people from their homes in the state of Gujarat to safety and shut ports and a major airport as the most powerful cyclone in more than two decades roared up the west coast. Cyclone Tauktae killed at least 12 people and left a trail of destruction as it brushed past the coastal states of Kerala, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra, the authorities said. It was set to make landfall in Gujarat late on Monday.

  • Biden calls for end to violence in talks with Netanyahu and Abbas

    The calls came as Biden faced pressure from congressional Democrats to take a tougher tack toward Israel.

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Drops Sharply but Maintains Long Term Support

    Bitcoin (BTC) decreased considerably last week. The losses continued on the morning of May 17, culminating in BTC reaching its lowest price since February.

  • Crypto Liquidations Top $2.4 Billion in 24 Hours

    Cryptocurrency markets are tumbling and liquidations are piling up for overleveraged traders on derivatives exchanges.