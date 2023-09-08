Elon Musk is Vladimir Putin’s unwitting weapon

It’s not just Russian oligarchs and mercenary leaders getting directly involved in the fight for Ukraine. Though it sounds like a preposterous notion, South African-born billionaire Elon Musk has been accused of covertly ordering Starlink engineers to deactivate the communications network in the area of a major Ukrainian offensive. As submarine drones approached Russian warships, the story says, they suddenly lost connectivity. Mr Musk is said to have believed Ukraine was “going too far”.

For his part, Musk denies the story. He said on X (formerly known as Twitter) that “The Starlink regions in question were not activated. SpaceX did not deactivate anything”. Instead, it had refused to comply with a request to enable connections to Sevastopol – something Musk described as an attempt “to sink most of the Russian fleet at anchor. If I had agreed to [Ukraine’s] request, then SpaceX would be explicitly complicit in a major act of war and conflict escalation”.

Musk went on to state that “Both sides should agree to a truce. Every day that passes, more Ukrainian and Russian youth die to gain and lose small pieces of land, with borders barely changing. This is not worth their lives.” He might care to ask the Ukrainian people this, who would undoubtedly say that their country is worth fighting for. He could ask the Russian people if 50,000 dead Russians is a price worth paying for their illegal invasion.

There is no place for fence-sitting in this conflict. You either support the tyrannical, genocidal campaign of President Putin to expand Russia westwards into Europe, or you support the free world and Ukraine. Failing to assist a vital Ukrainian offensive is almost a direct attack on American interests. The apparent explanation is that Musk wanted to avoid nuclear war – very laudable on the face of it. But it’s a classic case of too little information proving extremely dangerous. His actions are playing directly into Putin’s hands. The Kremlin’s threats of nuclear war have been aimed at feeble Western leaders and those who are swayed and intimidated by empty words.

Elon Musk, for his part, has previously said SpaceX’s “out of pocket cost to enable and support Starlink in Ukraine is ~$80 million so far. Our support for Russia is $0. Obviously, we are pro Ukraine”. When the war began, he provided Ukraine with terminals and access which proved vital to early war effort. But he has also made pointed comments about the cost of the service, and the risk of escalation, as well as proposing his own unorthodox peace deals including the ceding of Crimea to Moscow, Ukrainian neutrality and referendums on the future of annexed regions.

Musk is without peer in some areas, and has done a great deal to better the world. But he is now in danger of playing God in areas that he probably does not actually understand, and has no legitimate political right to shape. It’s not until you have been in conflict and had bullets whizzing around your ears that you can truly judge if the fight is worth it; I know from personal experience which I expect Mr Musk does not have. The Ukrainian people have had this experience in spades for the last eighteen months; they agree in spades that they want to keep fighting. So: thank you, Mr Musk, for Tesla and SpaceX, and your brilliant commercial work. But in venturing into geopolitics, you’re in danger of becoming Putin’s unwitting weapon. Keep out of the lion’s den.

