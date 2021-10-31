Elon Musk Wants Proof $6 Billion Can Solve World Hunger
(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, challenged a United Nations official’s claim that just a small percentage of his wealth could help solve world hunger.
Musk was responding to comments by David Beasley, director of the UN’s World Food Programme, who repeated a call last week following an earlier tweet this month asking billionaires like Musk to “step up now, on a one-time basis.”
Beasley specifically called for action from Musk and Amazon.com Inc. co-founder Jeff Bezos, the two men atop the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Just $6 billion could keep 42 million people from dying, Beasley said.
If the World Food Programme, using transparent and open accounting, “can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it,” Musk wrote in a Twitter post.
Musk is CEO of the electric-vehicle company, which last week joined the handful of companies valued at more than $1 trillion.
The $6 billion amount would be just a small fraction of Musk’s current net worth of $311 billion -- and less than the $9.3 billion his wealth increased on Oct. 29 alone, according to the billionaires index.
