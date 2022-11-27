13

Elon Musk will need help at Twitter, leadership expert says

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·2 min read

Elon Musk will need more trusted recruits if he wants to successfully reinvent Twitter, according to one former top CEO.

Elon "needs a team around him," Bill George, former Medtronic CEO turned leadership expert, said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "He's not starting something new. This is an ongoing enterprise. Millions of people are posting every minute on that site. So I think he's got a tiger by the tail. He's a brilliant guy, but I think he's going to need help. And I would like to see him bring in a CEO because I'm worried about Tesla too."

Twitter has been in a state of chaos since Musk assumed control of the platform earlier this month.

Musk kicked off layoffs of roughly half of Twitter's 7,500-strong workforce several weeks ago as he seeks to reposition the social media platform for profitable growth after a $44 billion acquisition.

ANKARA, TURKIYE - OCTOBER 06: In this photo illustration, the image of Elon Musk is displayed on a computer screen and the logo of twitter on a mobile phone in Ankara, Turkiye on October 06, 2022. Muhammed Selim Korkutata / Anadolu Agency
In this photo illustration, the image of Elon Musk is displayed on a computer screen and the logo of Twitter on a mobile phone on October 06, 2022. (Muhammed Selim Korkutata / Anadolu Agency, Getty Images)

Most of the firing occurred in Twitter's ethical AI, marketing and communication, search, public policy, and wellness departments, according to reports.

After these initial layoffs, Musk demanded employees sign a pledge to work under "extremely hardcore" conditions or else be canned. The ultimatum was met with a revolt among Twitter's remaining employees, causing Musk to soften his stance.

Musk has continued to lay off Twitter workers, including on the day before Thanksgiving. The layoffs have reportedly left Twitter's key departments — notably its regulatory department — at dangerously low levels.

Meanwhile, Tesla's stock has crashed by 18% over the past month as the Twitter drama has unfolded.

"I think he's got to get back and worry about Tesla," George warned. "Tesla has enormous potential, but I think he's got to go and worry about that. He's spending all his time, obviously, on Twitter, and I don't know if it's going to produce dividends. But it could cost a lot more on the other side."

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Lawmakers, legal experts ratchet up Ticketmaster scrutiny after Taylor Swift fiasco

    Lawmakers and experts say Ticketmaster's Taylor Swift fiasco should heighten antitrust scrutiny of the company's parent, Live Nation.

  • Is "Black Friday" a Thing of the Past?

    Going back to the origins of the Macy's (M) Day Parade nearly 100 years ago, the Friday after Thanksgiving was considered the first day for holiday shopping season.

  • A Great Rotation Is Brewing in Asia as Investors Head North

    (Bloomberg) -- The nascent revival in North Asian equities is being touted as the start of a potential bull run as bets for China’s gradual reopening as well as the bottoming out of the chip industry intensify.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsChevron to Resume Venezuela Oil Output as US Eases SanctionsAt Nantucket Retreat, Biden Family Weighs Run for Second TermUS Shoppers Kick Off Holiday Season With a Muted Black FridayStrategists at Goldman Sa

  • Bullish SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) insiders filled their treasuries with US$2.8m worth of stock over last year

    In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of SentinelOne, Inc. ( NYSE:S ) stock...

  • Black Friday Brings a Darker Outlook for Tesla

    Tesla was painted as a China Play, and with China slowing so much that its Central Bank is throwing open the monetary spigot, look for Elon to to focus his energies elsewhere.

  • Stoltenberg: Must support Ukraine and stop Putin

    STORY: Stoltenberg had been asked about Polish demands for Germany to pass on Patriot units to Kyiv.Berlin offered Warsaw the Patriot system to help secure its airspace after a stray missile crashed and killed two people in Poland last week but Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak later asked Germany to send them to Ukraine instead.Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians in Ukraine but acknowledges a campaign of strikes against electric power and other infrastructure.

  • Exxon Mobil Has a Potash Problem in the Permian Basin

    The Texas-based oil giant shares a chunk of New Mexico land with mining companies, which makes drilling there a challenge.

  • FTX Collapse: Binance Stores $2 Billion to Save Struggling Firms

    The world's largest cryptocurrency exchange and its founder Changpeng Zhao pose as saviors of the crypto industry.

  • MacKenzie Scott says she's given away almost $2 billion this year

    Scott pledged to give away at least half her wealth when signing up to the Giving Pledge in 2019 and has since donated more than $14 billion.

  • Elon Musk says Twitter will offer ‘amnesty’ to suspended accounts

    Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley joins the Live show to discuss Elon Musk’s decision to grant amnesty to suspended Twitter accounts.

  • Stock Market Has a Black Friday Tradition: Low Trading Volume

    (Bloomberg) -- The day after the US Thanksgiving holiday is traditionally among the lightest sessions of the year in the stock market, and Friday is no exception with volume on the S&P 500 Index 46% lighter than the average over the last 30 days.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsChevron to Resume Venezuela Oil Output as US Eases SanctionsAt Nantucket Retreat, Biden Family Weighs Run for Second TermUS Shoppers Kick Off Holiday Season With a Muted B

  • Hormel Foods and HP Inc. Declare Dividend Increases

    This marks the 57th consecutive year in which Hormel has raised its annual payout. It is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

  • Many shoppers can't find Apple's latest iPhones on Black Friday

    Many shoppers looking for Apple's latest high-end phones returned empty handed from its stores this Black Friday as the technology company struggles with production snafus in China. Among them were Sally Gannon and her son Michael, who were visiting an Apple store in Bethesda, where they found no iPhone Pros in stock. Similarly, Abisha Luitel wanted to get an iPhone 14 Pro for her 21-year old cousin.

  • Stocks, China Assets Face Rough Open as Covid Unrest Hits Mood

    (Bloomberg) -- Protests against China’s Covid curbs may cast a shadow on the nation’s assets and broader risk sentiment in global markets as trading resumes after the weekend.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsChevron to Resume Venezuela Oil Output as US Eases SanctionsAt Nantucket Retreat, Biden Family Weighs Run for Second TermUS Shoppers Kick Off Holiday Season With a Muted Black FridayBefore it becomes clear how Beijing will respond to the late

  • I Have a Will, But How Do I Manage My Assets After I Die?

    When you set up a trust bank account, the bank acts as the custodian of the account. The trustee still retains control of the trust's management, though.

  • FTX’s Collapse Upends Sam Bankman-Fried’s Washington Play

    Sam Bankman-Fried’s Washington charm offensive revolved around a small financial regulator and a group of senators with whom the purported crypto billionaire found common cause in a bid for light-touch regulation of digital assets.

  • The Real Reason Why Royal Family Won't Tune In to Watch the King's Speech, Expert Claims

    For many British people, including the Royal Family, tuning in to watch the Queen's annual speech, either on radio or television, has been a traditional part of Christmas Day celebrations for decades. But with King Charles III now the head of the monarchy, there will be some changes this holiday season. According to royal author Jennie Bond, the family will be breaking with tradition and will not be tuning in to hear the King's speech. With Queen Elizabeth II no longer presiding over the Christm

  • These money and investing tips can help your portfolio sail through December

    MUTUAL FUNDS WEEKLY Don’t miss these top money and investing features: ‘Santa Claus rally’ for stocks is likely this year — but you won’t be opening presents until after Christmas These 2 ETFs show ...

  • The Diesel Crisis Is Going Global

    Diesel inventories across the globe have fallen to multi-decade lows, and as the Northern Hemisphere cold season begins, different regions in the world will contest each other for supply

  • U.S. Natural-Gas Pioneer Struggles in His Second Act

    Charif Souki played a starring role in transforming America into an energy powerhouse, but his second attempt at exporting natural gas is foundering.