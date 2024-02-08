Elon Musk wrong to say Joe Biden is recruiting immigrants to create a Democratic majority

Statement: Biden’s strategy is to “get as many illegals in the country as possible” and “legalize them to create a permanent majority.”

Days before senators unveiled a bill aimed at slowing illegal immigration, Elon Musk riffed on a common myth that Democrats want mass illegal immigration to gain more voters.

"Biden’s strategy is very simple: 1. Get as many illegals in the country as possible. 2. Legalize them to create a permanent majority – a one-party state," Musk posted Feb. 2 on X, formerly Twitter. "That is why they are encouraging so much illegal immigration. Simple, yet effective."

Over one week, Musk posted about immigration about two dozen times; another post said that "every deportation is a lost vote." The morning after a trio of bipartisan senators unveiled the immigration bill, Musk wrote: "The long-term goal of the so-called ‘Border Security’ bill is enabling illegals to vote! It will do the total opposite of securing the border."

Musk’s statement echoes a recent statement by former President Donald Trump, who said, "That’s why they are allowing these people to come in — people that don’t speak our language — they are signing them up to vote." We rated that Pants on Fire.

Such statements align with conspiracy theories about the "great replacement," which claim white people of European descent are deliberately being replaced with nonwhite people.

Musk provided no evidence to show such a Biden strategy exists. And the claim doesn’t add up, because it takes immigrants years to become U.S. citizens, and there’s no guarantee that immigrants who gain citizenship will vote for Democrats.

We emailed the X press account and received an automatic reply saying, "busy now, please check back later."

It takes many years for immigrants to become voting citizens

Musk called this alleged strategy "very simple" and "effective," but it would be neither.

Federal law requires citizenship as a condition to vote in national elections. Gaining citizenship can take a decade or longer.

Interacting with the government, including trying to vote, is something immigrants in the country illegally try to avoid, Mike Madrid, a Republican strategist, previously told PolitiFact: "They are not going to go register to vote and expose themselves."

Occasionally, noncitizens have been prosecuted for voting. When noncitizens register to vote, it is often in error.

Biden supports new Senate bill that doesn’t have path to citizenship

Musk’s X post included a screenshot of a January 2021 Associated Press article about Biden’s plan to ask Congress to create a path for citizenship for immigrants in the country illegally. But Biden’s efforts stalled because his proposed 2021 bill did not advance.

Biden has said if it passes, he will sign the new Senate legislation that is considerably tougher on immigration. If fully implemented, the proposed legislation would decrease the number of immigrants permitted into the country because of its higher standard to be considered for asylum.

The bill failed to pass Wednesday in the Senate, and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has said it is dead on arrival.

Michelle Mittelstadt, a spokesperson for the nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute, said the new legislation would "not provide any path to citizenship for anyone currently in the country illegally and would not in any way expedite legal permanent residence for any future border arrivals."

"It takes on average 5 years in green card status before a person can become a U.S. citizen, so no one would instantly gain the right to vote," Mittelstadt said.

And there is no guarantee that immigrants who become citizens will vote for Democrats.

Experts have told us it’s ridiculous to make assumptions about how immigrants crossing the border now will vote in the future if they gain citizenship.

Musk’s comments spread misinformation about elections

Since Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in 2022, the platform now known as X has removed guardrails designed to restrict the flow of misinformation and disinformation.

It’s easy to discount such "conspiracy theory nonsense" from random trolls on X, but it’s powerful when it comes from Musk, who owns the platform, said Anthony Gutierrez, executive director of Common Cause Texas, a group that advocates for voting rights.

Democracies require participation, and falsehoods "only increase the likelihood that people will lose faith in our elections and simply opt out," Gutierrez said.

PolitiFact's ruling

Musk said Biden’s strategy is to "get as many illegals in the country as possible" and "legalize them to create a permanent majority."

The path to U.S. citizenship, which is required for voting in federal elections, can take a decade, so the current influx of immigrants would not lead to a significant number of new voters for many years, if ever.

Even when immigrants become voting citizens, it doesn’t mean the United States will become a one-party nation.

Biden currently supports a Senate immigration bill that does not create a broad path to citizenship.

We rate this statement False.

