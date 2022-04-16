Elon Musk's bid to buy Twitter gets tweeters all atwitter

The S&P 500 traded lower in a holiday-shortened trading week as investors digested another elevated inflation reading and the first round of bank stock earnings reports.

On Tuesday, the Labor Department reported that the consumer price index rose 8.6% in the month of March, the highest inflation reading since December 1981. Core inflation, which excludes energy and food prices, was up 6.5%.

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds climbed as high as 2.82% on Tuesday, its highest level since December 2018. Treasury yields have surged in recent weeks, driven by investor expectations for aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes in the months ahead.

Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter.

Just days after announcing he will not be joining the Twitter board of directors, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced a $43 billion unsolicited buyout bid for Twitter. Thursday's proposed buyout bid price of $54.20 per share represents roughly an 18% premium to Twitter's previous day's closing price. In a letter to Twitter Chairman Brent Taylor, Musk said Twitter can "be the platform for free speech around the globe" but it must be "transformed as a private company."

Amazon shares gained more than 3% on Wednesday after the company announced a new 5% surcharge on third-party Amazon sellers to offset the costs of inflation and rising fuel prices.

Don't bank on it

J.P. Morgan was one of the big losers of a mixed week of bank earnings, reporting a 42% decline in profits in the first quarter.

In the week ahead, investors will get more quarterly earnings reports from Bank of America on Monday, Johnson & Johnson and Netflix on Tuesday and Anthem on Wednesday.

S&P 500 companies have reported at least 10% earnings growth in four consecutive quarters entering first-quarter earnings season, according to FactSet.

Economic numbers

Following the latest inflation reading, Wall Street will get key economic updates from China on Monday when the National Bureau of Statistics of China releases its GDP growth estimate for the first quarter and on Wednesday when the People's Bank of China announces its latest interest rate decision.

