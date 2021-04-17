Elon Musk's brother Kimbal Musk, typically a Democrat donor, gave $2,800 to each GOP lawmaker who voted to impeach Trump

Grace Dean
·1 min read
Donald Trump, Kimbal Musk
Former President Donald Trump (left) and entrepreneur Kimbal Musk. Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images, Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

  • Kimbal Musk gave $2,800 to each of the 10 GOP lawmakers who backed Trump's impeachment.

  • Musk had previously to Democratic lawmakers including President Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton.

  • His brother, Elon Musk, has donated to both Republicans and Democrats in the past.

Restaurateur and philanthropist Kimbal Musk, the younger brother of tech billionaire Elon Musk, gave thousands of dollars to the Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump.

Ten Republican House members voted to impeach Trump in January for inciting the January 6 Capitol siege.

New filings by the Federal Election Committee (FEC) show that Musk gave $2,800 to each of the 10 lawmakers on January 26, the day that the House transmitted the article of impeachment against Trump to the Senate.

The donations were filed in Boulder, Colorado, where Musk lives and owns a bistro.

Bloomberg first reported on the news.

Musk had previously donated heavily in favor of Democratic lawmakers, per FEC filings. This includes donations to the presidential campaigns of President Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, and John Kerry.

Elon Musk has given to both Democrats and Republicans. He gave $990 to the Republican National Committee in January, but had previously donated to presidential campaigns of Clinton and Obama, FEC filings show.

The 10 GOP lawmakers who voted for Trump's impeachment collectively received $6.4 million in donations in the first three months of 2021.

