Elon Musk's dad says he's worried the Tesla CEO might be assassinated following a report about his influence on government decisions

Errol Musk told The Sun about his fears that Elon Musk could be assassinated.

He criticized a recent article in The New Yorker as "a hit job."

The world's richest person has previously spoken about his security concerns, such as his private jet being tracked.

Elon Musk's father told The Sun that he fears his billionaire son could be assassinated.

77-year-old Errol Musk criticized a recent article in The New Yorker that explored the world's richest person's influence on government decisions about the war in Ukraine.

Pentagon officials told The New Yorker that Musk was treated like an "unelected official," and raised concerns about his conversation with Vladimir Putin. The report also highlighted how crucial SpaceX's Starlink satellites have been in the war in Ukraine.

"It's a hit job, a shadow government-sponsored opening salvo on Elon," the elder Musk told The Sun.

And when The Sun reporter asked if he feared whether the "shadow government" could assassinate Elon, he replied "Yes."

The SpaceX CEO appears to have a strained relationship with his father, and has previously called him a "terrible human being."

Errol also described The New Yorker article as "the artillery-like softening up of the enemy before the actual attack," per The Sun.

Last May, the billionaire appeared to joke that he could "die under mysterious circumstances" following an argument with Russia's space chief over SpaceX giving Starlink terminals to Ukrainian soldiers.

A Twitter engineer previously told the BBC that two bodyguards follow Musk around the company headquarters, including to the bathroom. A lawsuit filed in May said he also requested a bathroom to be built next to his office at Twitter, so he wouldn't have to wake up his security in the middle of the night.

But Musk's own security concerns were most apparent during the controversy over his private jet being tracked last December. Journalists who shared links to the @ElonJet account were temporarily banned, and Musk accused them of wanting to harm him.

That was after Musk said a car carrying his son was followed by a "crazy stalker (thinking it was me)".

Musk did not immediately reply to Insider's request for comment, sent outside US working hours.

