Elon Musk's main worry about the record-setting Tesla Model 3

Tesla delivered a record number of its electric cars in the past three months: 95,356 vehicles.

But what that number doesn't show is how many of those cars were the car company's newest Model 3 sedan: 77,634 cars. That means only 17,722 Model X and S were ordered and delivered, down more than 20 percent from last year. This has Tesla CEO Elon Musk a bit concerned for the future of his original car lines, as it seems the Model 3's success is coming at the cost of his other vehicles.

During a second quarter earnings call Wednesday, Musk called the Model X SUV and Model S luxury sedan "great products," but not from a volume standpoint. Instead, he's focused on the company's newer cars, including one that hasn't even started production. "The future of Tesla is primarily the Model 3 and Model Y," he said. Read more...

