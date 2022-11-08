Elon Musk's net worth slips below $200 billion as Tesla shares waver

·2 min read

(Reuters) - Elon Musk's net worth dropped below $200 billion on Tuesday as investors dumped Tesla Inc shares on fears the top executive and largest shareholder of the world's most valuable electric-vehicle maker is more preoccupied with Twitter.

Musk now has a net worth of $194.8 billion, according to Forbes, with a big share of that coming from his nearly 15% stake in Tesla, which has a market value of $622 billion.

The company has lost nearly half its market value and his net worth has dropped by $70 billion since he bid for Twitter in April.

Tesla dips as investors worry over Musk's attention to Twitter

https://graphics.reuters.com/TESLA-STOCKS/zdvxdybllvx/Pasted%20image%201667923077412.png

Investors initially fled Tesla on worries over share sale by Musk, who has divested at least $15 billion worth of stock. He closed the $44-billion deal last month with $13 billion in loans and a $33.5 billion equity commitment.

Now Wall Street fears that Musk has stretched himself too thin at a time when the EV maker is ramping up production and faces rising competition.

"It seems like Elon Musk is spending 100% of the time on Twitter and you know, it might need more capital," said Jay Hatfield at Infrastructure Capital Management.

Since buying Twitter, Musk has made very few tweets on Tesla, a practice that helped him gain traction on the platform. He has instead used Twitter to announce plans for the social media company such as the $8 per month subscription for blue tick verification.

The net worth of the world's richest person, who also owns rocket company SpaceX, is roughly $40 billion more than the second richest person, LVMH-owner Bernard Arnault.

Tesla shares were down 2% at $193.7 in afternoon trading, falling for a third straight session.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu, additional reporting by Shubham Batra and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Arun Koyyur)

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Needs the One Kind of Executive He Doesn’t Have

    Musk sees himself as an engineer, problem solver, and builder of great products. He needs to morph into a brand manager, too, or hire one he trusts.

  • Boeing urges air taxi safety standards be as strict as for commercial jets

    Boeing Co urged regulators on Tuesday to subject a new generation of air taxis to the same strict safety standards as commercial passenger planes, saying aircraft designed to make short flights on demand should not be judged on a par with small private planes. Boeing Chief Strategy Officer Marc Allen's address at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in Montreal was the first time the U.S. planemaker has spoken publicly about the matter. "We have to unify around the importance of bringing all advanced air mobility vehicles and operating systems to market with airliner levels of safety, with air transport levels of safety, with commercial levels of safety," he said at ICAO's Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) Symposium.

  • Lawsuit claiming Skittles are unfit to eat is dismissed

    A California man who claimed Skittles are "unfit for human consumption" because they contained a known toxin has dismissed his federal lawsuit against Mars Inc, the candy maker. Jenile Thames voluntarily dismissed his case on Monday, according to a filing by his lawyers in Oakland, California. No reason was given for the dismissal, which was without prejudice, meaning Thames can sue again.

  • Tesla Releases Fix to Address Recall of 40,000 U.S. Vehicles

    Tesla has released a firmware update to address the voluntary recall of about 40,000 2017-2021 Model S and Model X vehicles over an issue that could have led to a loss of power-steering assistance in certain situations. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a safety-recall report that the issue could have led to reduced or lost power-steering assistance related to road dynamics, such as potholes or bumps. Tesla isn’t aware of any injuries related to the issue, the agency said.

  • Stocks To Buy And Watch: Albemarle, Arista, CF Industries, New Fortress Eye New Buy Points

    Among the top stocks to buy and watch, these four stock market leaders are near new buy points in today's stock market action.

  • Elon Musk says Twitter is ‘the worst’ amid increasing criticism – but it is also ‘the best’

    Elon Musk has said that Twitter is the “worst”, but also the “best”, amid increasing criticism of his brief time owning it. Mr Musk has faced criticism and a number of scandals in the time he has been owning and running the company, despite doing so for little over a week. It wasn’t clear whether Mr Musk’s comments were describing the company, the site that it operates, or both.

  • CO2 Lock Corp. Announces Appointment of Chief Technical Officer and Acceptance into Prestigious Climate Technology Accelerator Program

    Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2022) - CO2 Lock Corp. ("CO2 Lock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Nader Mosavat as the Chief Technical Officer of its carbon capture and storage ("CCS"), overseeing the Company's research and development. CO2 Lock was incorporated as a subsidiary of FPX Nickel Corp. ("FPX") focused on commercializing CCS in ultramafic rocks. The Company is further pleased to report that it has ...

  • Ghana Opposition Files Motion to Remove Finance Minister

    (Bloomberg) -- Ghana’s opposition introduced a motion in parliament to remove Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta over the nation’s economic crisis. Bond yields rose. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressEvelyn De Rothschild, London Head of Banking Dynasty, Dies at 91Elon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekEurope’s Energy Crunch Will Trigger Years of Shortages and

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia and US to Resume Nuclear Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia and the US expect to meet in the coming weeks to talk about resuming inspections of atomic weapons sites under the New START treaty, a small step toward reviving arms-control talks suspended since the war in Ukraine broke out.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressEvelyn De Rothschild, London Head of Banking Dynasty, Dies at 91Elon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts,

  • Tube strike to go ahead after last-gasp union talks fail - live updates

    Tube workers will go on strike on Thursday after last-minute talks between unions and Transport for London collapsed.

  • Elections Latest: GOP-Led Florida Rejects US Election Monitors

    (Bloomberg) -- Republican-led Florida has rejected Justice Department efforts to monitor the midterm election in that state. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressEvelyn De Rothschild, London Head of Banking Dynasty, Dies at 91Elon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekEurope’s Energy Crunch Will Trigger Years of Shortages and BlackoutsPolls are open across the US

  • Morrisons, Asda Face High Cost of Their Debt-Fueled Buyouts

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressEvelyn De Rothschild, London Head of Banking Dynasty, Dies at 91Elon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekEurope’s Energy Crunch Will Trigger Years of Shortages and BlackoutsWhen the UK supermarket chains Asda and Morrisons were taken over last year, their private equity buyers took the typical step of piling th

  • Quona Capital sinking $332M into startups focused on financial inclusion

    The firm had its final close on $332 million in capital commitments for its Fund III, which invests in companies in Latin America, India, Southeast Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The commitments for Fund III exceed the $250 million target Quona was initially shooting for and brings the firm’s aggregate committed capital to over $745 million, co-founding managing partner Monica Brand Engel told TechCrunch.

  • John Hurley’s Cavalry Asset Management’s Top Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss top 10 stock picks of John Hurley’s Cavalry Asset Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Hurley’s investment philosophy and portfolio construction, go directly to the Top 5 Stock Picks of John Hurley’s Cavalry Asset Management. John Hurley established the California-based hedge fund Cavalry Asset Management which has […]

  • California’s Pension Bills to Rise, Echoing Pain Unfolding in NY

    (Bloomberg) -- California cities and the state could see their annual pension bills rise as much as 12% because high inflation will lead to cost-of-living adjustments for retirees and pay increases for current public employees.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressEvelyn De Rothschild, London Head of Banking Dynasty, Dies at 91Elon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second

  • Workhorse Group (WKHS) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Workhorse (WKHS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -83.33% and 52.34%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Workhorse Maintains Sales Guidance but Tightens Range of Vehicles It Will Make in 2022

    Workhorse Group says it aims to manufacture and sell between 100 to 200 vehicles this year, dipping below previous expectations of 150 to 250.

  • Microsoft's $69 billion Activision bid faces EU antitrust probe

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Microsoft may have to offer concessions to address EU antitrust concerns about its $69 billion bid for "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard after regulators opened a full-scale investigation on Tuesday and warned about the impact of the deal. The U.S. software company, which announced the deal in January, is betting Activision's stable of games will help it compete better with leaders Tencent and Sony, with the latter critical of the deal. "The Commission's preliminary investigation shows that the transaction may significantly reduce competition on the markets for the distribution of console and PC video games, including multigame subscription services and/or cloud game streaming services, and for PC operating systems," the European Commission said in a statement.

  • Netflix Explores Investing in Sports Leagues, Bidding on Streaming Rights

    The streaming giant has looked at sports like tennis and surfing, but Co-CEO Reed Hastings has been wary of the rising costs for rights.

  • Should You Join Amazon Prime in 2023?

    Earlier this year, Amazon fans got a bit of a jolt when the online retail giant announced the cost of an annual Prime membership was rising from $119 to $139. Amazon's higher price point for Prime may have also discouraged some consumers from signing up in the first place. If you're the type of person who can easily be described as overscheduled, then it definitely pays to look at Amazon Prime for the convenience factor alone.