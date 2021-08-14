  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Elon Musk's official Tesla salary dropped to zero in 2020 - but he hasn't accepted his paychecks in years anyway

Kevin Shalvey
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk points a finger upward while wearing a black bandana around his neck
Elon Musk in Germany on Friday. Patrick Pleul/Pool via Reuters

  • Tesla cut CEO Elon Musk's salary to zero for 2020.

  • In 2019, the company said it eliminated altogether the earning and accrual of his base salary.

  • Musk's official salary was listed as $23,760 in 2019 and $56,380 in 2018.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk didn't receive a paycheck from the electric-vehicle maker in 2020.

Musk's 2020 salary dropped to zero, according to an update filed with the SEC on Friday.

His salary in 2019 had been $23,760. In 2018, it was $56,380.

"However, he has never accepted his salary," the company said. "Commencing in May 2019 at Mr. Musk's request, we eliminated altogether the earning and accrual of this base salary."

Under his 2018 compensation agreement, Musk's total compensation package is stock-based. His options vest based on his ability to push the company to hit certain operating metrics.

The 10-year agreement included 16 operational milestones. If Tesla hits 12 of those milestones, and the company's market cap hits $650 billion, Musk's shares will vest on schedule, according to the company.

Tesla had hit six of those milestones as of Friday, the company said.

The company's market cap surged past $650 billion in 2020. It was $704.81 billion as of Friday's close.

In 2019, Musk paid cash for vested options that were valued at $30.5 million, but didn't sell any of the shares bought in that transaction, according to Friday's filing. The filing didn't list a vested-option purchase for 2020.

Under the 2018 agreement, Musk's exercise price was $70.01 per share, SEC filings said. Tesla stock ended the week at $716.70 per share.

"Only time I sell Tesla stock is when my stock options are expiring & I have no choice," Musk said on Twitter in June.

Bloomberg last week estimated Musk's total 2020 compensation to be $6.7 billion, the highest of any US chief executive.

Musk has often said he's earmarked his Tesla stock to help humans reach Mars. When asked about his 2018 compensation plan in November, he said he "didn't expect the stock to rise so much so soon."

"The reason for the stock options is that they're needed to help pay for humanity to get to Mars in 10 to 20 years," he said on Twitter.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing's Troubled Starliner Space Capsule Grounded Again

    A second attempt at a test launch ends with the mission scraped and the capsule headed back to the factory for repairs.

  • Musk laughs off concern Tesla German plant will sap water supply

    Tesla hopes to make the first cars at its "Gigafactory" in Gruenheide, near Berlin, in October or soon afterwards, Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Friday (August 13)."We're looking forward to hopefully getting the approval to make the first cars maybe in October if we are fortunate," Musk said on a visit to the plant with Armin Laschet, Germany's conservative candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor.Tesla has pushed back the expected opening of the gigafactory to late 2021, blaming German bureaucratic hurdles.The plant has also faced local public resistance due to environmental concerns.When asked if he's concerned the new factory would deplete the local water supply, Musk said, "This region has so much water. Look around you. This is completely wrong. It's like water everywhere here. Does this seem like a desert to you?"

  • Boeing’s Spaceship Problems Show Just How Amazing Musk’s SpaceX Is

    Boeing is working on valve problems that delayed the launch of its Starliner capsule. No date for the flight, originally scheduled for July, has been set.

  • Boston Celtics have five players ranked in The Athletic’s top-125 player tier rankings

    Boston has solid representation in the overall range of players, but are some underrated?

  • New spy photos show Corvette prototypes, possibly hybrid, testing alongside Acura NSX

    Spies caught a few C8 Chevrolet Corvette prototypes testing alongside an Acura NSX in rural Michigan this week, lending credence to ongoing rumors of electrified variants of GM's mid-engine sports car. At launch, the C8 Corvette was expected to generally follow previous generations' powertrain hierarchy, with the potential addition of hybrid or even battery-electric models. The notion of a halo performance hybrid model named "Zora" intended to compete with the world's hypercars has even been floated, but so far, GM remains relatively mum on what to expect from its quicker C8 models.

  • Fixing Boeing’s Problems Could Boost Its Stock by 35%. What It Needs to Do.

    Shares in the world’s largest aerospace company could rally more than 35% if CEO Dave Calhoun takes bold steps to restore the company’s engineering supremacy.

  • Breaking down Knicks' salary cap situation with Kemba Walker signing now official

    If the Knicks want to sign a player in the 2022 offseason to a max deal starting at $35.7 million, they’d have to shed close to $50 million in salary or cap holds.

  • This Stock Could Be Headed for a Crash

    Let's face it... the stock market hasn't been normal -- whatever that means -- in a while. Even before the pandemic, the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of the average stock on the S&P 500 index was 2.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    They used to say that investors should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It was a reference to a historical pattern, long noticed by investors, that markets frequently swooned in the summer months. From May until October, on average, the S&P 500 has registered an average drop of 1.7%. While this loss is usually subsumed by larger full-year trends, it does affect shorter-term investment decisions. LPL Financial’s chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, however, believes that we’re in for a deeper loss thi

  • If you own an S&P 500 fund, you might want to consider replacing it with this better-performing dividend-stock fund

    The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF selects quality dividend stocks while spreading risk evenly.

  • 2 Tech Stocks With 96% to 140% Upside, According to Wall Street

    As a long-term investor, I tend to ignore near-term price targets. Instead, I look for stocks I can hold for at least five years, and preferably longer if my investment thesis remains intact. That being said, price targets can be a good place to find inspiration, and there's no harm in glancing at these figures -- provided you do your own research, too.

  • 3 Top Cannabis Stocks That Won't Stop Growing

    Some marijuana companies exploded onto the scene before quickly fading. These three pot stocks seem unstoppable.

  • Time to Buy the Dip on This Crucial Tech Company

    Across the megatrends of 5G, cloud computing, autonomous vehicles, and others, the common denominator is the requirement for components made of advanced engineered materials. Furthermore, the industry is consolidating, with II-VI being a leader on that front, currently waiting for final approval of its acquisition of Coherent (NASDAQ: COHR). Already down some 30% from all-time highs, II-VI fell another 4% after reporting earnings on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

  • Cathie Wood Loves These 3 Crypto Stocks

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood seems to have taken the investing world by storm. In 2020, Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) outperformed the greater market by nearly 9x -- 149% versus 16% -- and earned her Bloomberg News designation as best stock picker that year. With a focus on disruptive technology, it makes sense that ARK's exchange-traded funds would embrace crypto, but the strong conviction ARK's investments are showing to the sector is still a bit shocking.

  • A Peek Into Warren Buffett’s Second-Quarter Stock Moves

    Berkshire Hathaway was a net seller of just over $1 billion of stocks in the period, following almost $4 billion of net sales in the first quarter.

  • Mark Zuckerberg’s Money Manager Drops $20 Million on Malibu’s Broad Beach

    Not many wealth managers can fathom affording their own $20 million house, much less two of them, but then again few wealth managers are as successful as Will Griffith and his San Francisco-based Iconiq Capital. Described by Forbes in 2014 as “an obscure Silicon Valley firm” that’s technically an ordinary registered investment advisory, the 10-year-old […]

  • Should You Buy Intuitive Surgical Ahead of Its Stock Split?

    Nearly one year ago, I predicted that Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) was headed for a stock split. Sure enough, last week, the robotic surgical-systems pioneer announced a 3-for-1 stock split is on the way. Intuitive Surgical has split its stock in the past.

  • Why I'm Not Doing a Thing to Prepare for the Next Stock Market Crash

    Is anyone else tired of stock market crash warnings? During a stock market crash, there's really only one way to lose money -- sell off investments when they're down. Thankfully, I've worked hard to build up an emergency fund with enough money to cover about a year's worth of bills.

  • I'm Buying More of This Stock Before It's Too Late

    Next-generation database software maker MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) is already a fantastic performer in my personal stock portfolio. Share prices have more than tripled since I opened my MongoDB position in the spring of 2020. At the same time, the stock is coming back from a recent plunge, and I really want to boost my MongoDB position before the discount fades away.

  • George Soros Exits Shares Bought During Bill Hwang’s Archegos Implosion

    (Bloomberg) -- George Soros’s investment firm, which snapped up shares sold off in massive blocks during the collapse of Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management, exited the positions.Soros Fund Management sold $194.3 million of ViacomCBS Inc., $77 million of Baidu Inc. shares and $46.4 million of stock in Vipshop Holdings Ltd., according to a regulatory filing released Friday. The billionaire’s firm also liquidated positions in Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Discovery Inc.The sales are n