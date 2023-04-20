Elon Musk's prized Starship mega-rocket exploded into a fireball on its first attempt to launch into space

Starship and its Super Heavy booster explode while tumbling through the air, in a SpaceX livestream on April 20, 2023. SpaceX

SpaceX's Starship mega-rocket burst into a fireball during its first attempt to launch into orbit on Thursday, adding yet another incident to the rocket's explosive history.

Elon Musk's grandest plans hinge on Starship, which promises to be the world's tallest and most powerful rocket ever launched, as well as the first one to be fully reusable.

Musk founded SpaceX with the goal of making spaceflight cheap enough to establish a permanent human settlement on Mars. Starship is the rocket that's supposed to make that happen.

Starship rocket is shown here minutes from its first launch window. SpaceX

Sitting atop its stainless steel Super Heavy booster, this Starship — called Ship 24 — stood nearly 400 feet tall at the company's freshly licensed orbital launchpad in Boca Chica, Texas on Thursday morning.

At 8:33 a.m. Central Time, the giant booster's array of 33 Raptor engines roared to life, heaving itself off the ground.

Starship launches toward orbit for the first time. SpaceX

Everything went according to plan until 2 minutes and 49 seconds into the flight, when Starship was supposed to separate from its Super Heavy booster and continue into space. That didn't happen. Instead, the rocket and its booster tumbled through the air, falling back toward Earth.

A hush fell over the control room at SpaceX's facilities, where Musk himself was watching, until the tumbling rocket exploded in a fireball. It's not yet clear what caused the issue.

"Starship just experienced what we call a rapid unscheduled disassembly," SpaceX announcer John Insprucker said on the company's livestream.

SpaceX was planning for the rocket to reach space, spend an hour at orbital heights, and return to splash down in one piece in the Pacific Ocean, north of the Hawaiian islands.

The biggest concern for Musk would be if Starship "fireballed" and melted the launch pad, he said during a Twitter Spaces session on Sunday. Musk said such an incident would melt the steel and damage the launch pad, which would take SpaceX several months to rebuild.

Musk had estimated about a 50% chance of success, hinting that it could explode like previous low-flying prototypes.

"I'm not saying it will get to orbit, but I am guaranteeing excitement," Musk said in an interview at the Morgan Stanley Conference on March 7, adding: "Won't be boring!"

This is likely not the end of Starship.

Musk previously said that SpaceX is building multiple Starship rockets to launch this year. Musk estimated that there's about an 80% chance one of them will reach orbital heights.

"It'll probably take us a couple more years to achieve full and rapid reusability," Musk said at the Morgan Stanley conference in March, adding that reusability was "the profound breakthrough that is needed to extend life beyond Earth."

