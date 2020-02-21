Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX is reportedly seeking close to $250 million in new funding at a $36 billion valuation

Reuters

SpaceX is seeking to raise "about $250 million" at a price of $220 per share, according to a CNBC report.

The new funding would reportedly value the company at about $36 billion.

The push to raise new capital comes as SpaceX seeks to execute a handful of ambitious new projects, including a plan to send tourists into space.

SpaceX is seeking close to $250 million in fresh funding at $220 per share at an about $36 billion valuation, according to a report by CNBC's Michael Sheetz.

The move comes as Elon Musk's aerospace company is pushing forward on a handful of ambitious projects. On Tuesday, Engadget reported that SpaceX was planning to send private citizens to space as early as 2021.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that SpaceX Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell said the company was planning to spin off and pursue an initial public offering for its Starlink internet business, which hopes to provide internet service via a network of satellites orbiting in space.

Founded in 2002, SpaceX has raised a total of $3.6 billion in funding as of January, according to PitchBook.

Its most recent funding round in January raised $314 million from ADM Ventures and the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, valuing the company at $33.4 billion, up slightly from $33.09 billion before the deal, according to PitchBook — and about $3 billion less than the reported February valuation.

In January, SpaceX launched its Crew Dragon space capsule atop its Falcon 9 rocket in a crucial safety test for the capsule. SpaceX plans to eventually use the Crew Dragon spaceship to send astronauts to space.

