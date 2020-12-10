Elon Musk's Starship prototype makes a big impact

Jonathan Amos - BBC Science Correspondent
Rocket launch
The prototype was aiming to climb about 12km into the sky

US entrepreneur Elon Musk has launched the latest prototype of his Starship vehicle from Texas.

Codenamed SN8, the uncrewed rocket lifted away from the Boca Chica R&D facility on what had been billed as a brief flight to 12.5km (41,000ft).

The 50m-tall vehicle crashed on touchdown but Mr Musk was delighted with how much the test outing achieved.

Before the flight, the tech billionaire had dampened expectations, warning his fans that some mishap was likely.

Nonetheless, Musk has big hopes for the Starship when it is fully developed. He says it is the future for his SpaceX company.

Starship will launch people and cargo into orbit, and the entrepreneur also envisages the vehicle travelling to the Moon and Mars.

The SpaceX CEO praised his team, adding that the demonstration had acquired "all the data we needed".

"Mars, here we come!!" he tweeted.

SN8
The SN8 was given a nosecone and flaps for the flight

The Boca Chica facility has developed a line of ever-more complex prototypes. The philosophy has been to test each iteration until it fails. Sometimes explosively.

SN8 was the first to attempt a high-altitude suborbital flight.

The plan had been to test out some manoeuvres that mimicked a belly-facing re-entry to Earth's atmosphere, ending up with a flip back to the vertical just before touchdown.

Most of this was achieved: a clean launch off the pad, a steady climb to altitude, followed by a horizontal descent. But it was when the Starship tried to flip back to the vertical that things started to go wrong.

The vehicle came into its landing pad with too much speed, and promptly exploded on impact.

"Fuel header tank pressure was low during landing burn, causing touchdown velocity to be high & RUD," Mr Musk explained on Twitter.

"RUD" stands for "rapid unscheduled disassembly". A crash, in other words.

Mr Musk will move swiftly on. He already has other prototypes at Boca Chica ready to take SN8's place.

Belly flop
The belly flop manoeuvre seemed to work well

Visually, SN8 looked quite different from the test articles that had gone before it.

The new vehicle was given three of SpaceX's latest methane-burning Raptor engines, a nose cone and aerodynamic control surfaces - the large flaps at its top and base.

Raptors
Just three Raptors today, but eventually the Starship will fly with six

The Starship will eventually launch atop a booster called the Super Heavy.

This will feature perhaps 28 Raptors, producing more than 70 meganewtons (16 million lbs) of thrust. That's much more than even the mighty Apollo Saturn 5 rocket, which sent men to the Moon.

Both parts of the new SpaceX system - Starship and Super Heavy booster - will stand 118m tall on the launch pad.

The two elements are being designed to be fully reusable, making propulsive landings at the end of each mission.

Elon Musk
Mr Musk is in a hurry to get to Mars

In June this year, Mr Musk stated that Starship was now his number-one priority, beyond the Falcon rockets he currently routinely flies for satellite companies, the US Air Force and the US space agency (Nasa).

He believes the Starship concept can transform the economics of spaceflight.

The specifications call for more than 100-tonnes to be lifted into low-Earth orbit.

This mass could include satellites, people and even hardware to build bases on the Moon and Mars.

Nasa has already asked Mr Musk to examine the possibility of landing a Starship on the lunar surface in the next few years.

The entrepreneur has in mind a higher objective and a faster timeline, however. Receiving an award last week from the Germany digital publishing group Axel Springer SE, he said he aimed to have people at Mars in the next two to four years.

The SpaceX CEO is famous for his aggressive and overly optimistic schedules. He does, however, have a habit of proving critics wrong by eventually attaining his goals.

Mars concept
An artist's impression of the entrepreneur's grand plans for the future

Jonathan.Amos-INTERNET@bbc.co.uk and follow me on Twitter: @BBCAmos

Latest Stories

  • FBI warns state, local police about China targeting people on U.S. soil

    The warning concerns China’s long-standing policy of reaching beyond its borders to target people it accuses of financial crimes, even if they are permanently living abroad.

  • After Giuliani visit, Michigan House says nearly 30 have tested positive for Covid this year

    The chamber reported the numbers a week after Rudy Giuliani testified in Lansing and just days after he tested positive for Covid-19.

  • Lawyers' group calls for disciplining Trump legal team over 'dangerous' fraud allegations

    More than 1,000 current and former attorneys, retired judges and justices, law professors, former bar association presidents and concerned citizens have signed an open letter calling on bar associations to disavow the Trump campaign attorneys’ conduct.

  • 17 red states join Texas' lawsuit to throw out blue states' ballots — even though some had the same voting rules

    Texas and a slew of other GOP-leaning states are accusing four blue states of doing the same things they did.Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) filed a lawsuit Tuesday asking the Supreme Court to overturn votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, thus reversing President-elect Joe Biden's win. Seventeen more states signed on to the suit on Wednesday, though they probably won't do much to further the case's very slim chances of success.Essentially, the Texas lawsuit alleges executive officials in the four states that went for Biden improperly tweaked voting rules, thus invalidating their results. But Texas' own Republican governor did exactly the same thing, using an executive order to extend the early voting period for the 2020 election, Reuters' Brad Heath notes. The suit also alleges Pennsylvania's decision to accept late-arriving ballots "raise[s] concerns about election integrity" there, even though Kansas and Mississippi, two supporters in the case, accepted late ballots as well.> The brief also argues that executive officials shouldn't be able to mess with voting rules. But Texas -- the plaintiff in this case, the state they're supporting -- did that very thing. The governor used executive power to extend the early voting period, among other things. pic.twitter.com/aHFUJH9pOD> > -- Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 9, 2020President Trump signaled support for the suit on Wednesday, tweeting that "we will be intervening in the Texas case," but not exactly spelling out what "intervening" meant. Maryland's Democratic Attorney General Brian Frosh meanwhile had these harsh words for the suit he would definitely not be joining. > Maryland will NOT be joining the Texaslawsuit. The suit is a cesspool of disproved charges, wild speculation, insupportable arguments and silly gibberish. > > Joe Biden is the President-Elect. https://t.co/kC6UhUwyLm> > -- Brian Frosh (@BrianFrosh) December 9, 2020More stories from theweek.com Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup Pete Buttigieg reportedly really wants a Cabinet spot — but not just any Cabinet spot House passes stopgap funding bill to avoid government shutdown

  • Some of those involved in killing of Iranian nuclear scientist arrested, official says

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Some of those involved in the assassination of Iran's top nuclear scientist last month have been arrested, an adviser to the Iranian parliament speaker said on Tuesday, according to the semi-official news agency ISNA. Iran has blamed Israel for the Nov. 27 killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was seen by Western intelligence services as the mastermind of a covert Iranian nuclear weapons programme.

  • Family: Black man shot by deputy held a sandwich, not a gun

    Civil rights and FBI investigators will help look into the police shooting of Casey Goodson Jr., whose family says was shot in front of two toddlers and his grandmother while inside his Ohio home.

  • ‘Savage:’ Watch an alligator get eaten whole by an unlikely creature at Florida lake

    Normally, alligators do a lot of the consuming in Florida.

  • The Trumps are reportedly preparing to move out of the White House

    Behind the scenes, the Trumps are reportedly doing what every lame-duck first family should: packing up.While President Trump still hasn't admitted that he'll be leaving the White House in a month, first lady Melania Trump has been quietly packing and getting ready for life at Mar-a-Lago, CNN reports. That reportedly includes divvying up where the Trumps' personal belongings will be headed, picking out her own china to leave behind, and planning her own twist on the traditional first lady memoir.Back in April, Melania Trump brought on a special, unpaid government employee — former White House Office of Administration head Marcia Lee Kelly — who has since been helping the Trumps on their outward transition. Among the first lady's reported tasks for Kelly was asking around in the White House to find out whether she'll get any perks once she leaves the White House. The president will get some benefits, but Melania will only get a $20,000-a-year pension if he dies.Regardless, she has still been spending her days "overseeing shipments of personal items" to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort and Trump Tower in New York City, CNN writes. She has already picked out the patterns for the traditional china set each first lady leaves at the White House, and has reportedly hired the same interior decorator Trump had redecorate the White House residence to add a similar charm to Mar-a-Lago. But we shouldn't expect a Becoming-style memoir from this first lady; she's considering a "photo-centric coffee table book" about White House hospitality or her redesign projects, a source in the publishing industry tells CNN.And as for the president's potential 2024 run, well, "That might not go over well" with his wife, a source told CNN. As the source put it, "she just wants to go home." Read more about the Trumps' post-White House life at CNN.More stories from theweek.com Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup Pete Buttigieg reportedly really wants a Cabinet spot — but not just any Cabinet spot House passes stopgap funding bill to avoid government shutdown

  • Pete Buttigieg reportedly really wants a Cabinet spot — but not just any Cabinet spot

    Pete Buttigieg is reportedly ready to make his political return — if President-elect Joe Biden can find a suitable place for him.The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor proved a strong contender in the crowded 2020 Democratic primaries before dropping out and endorsing Biden. He's now seeking a spot in the Biden administration, and is a little picky about where he ends up, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Buttigieg's top choice in a Biden administration was reportedly ambassador to the United Nations — a Cabinet-level post in Buttigieg's preferred arena of foreign policy. But Biden passed Buttigieg over for that role, giving it to Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who has worked in Foreign Service almost as long as Buttigieg has been alive.It's not that Biden isn't fond of Buttigieg; He has gone so far as to compare the former mayor to his late son Beau. Instead, Biden has been focused on picking women and people of color for his top spots — something that has frustrated those looking for LGBTQ leaders in the Democratic administration, Washington Blade reports. And Buttigieg hasn't made it easy for Biden to include him either. Buttigieg shook off talks of being Biden's Office of Management and Budget director because he wanted a "real Cabinet" position and not a "staff-level" job, a Democratic insider tells Washington Blade. He also reportedly squashed talks of leading the Department of Veterans Affairs.Now, Biden is considering giving Buttigieg a high-profile ambassadorship, potentially even sending him to China, Axios reports. Buttigieg is also reportedly being considered for some remaining domestic roles — something his supporters see as a way to build his profile before another presidential run.More stories from theweek.com Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup House passes stopgap funding bill to avoid government shutdown The Trumps are reportedly preparing to move out of the White House

  • John Eastman: Texas election lawsuit 'terrific' for Supreme Court

    Constitutional scholar discusses Texas claiming four battleground states violated Constitution with election management.

  • 18 Gifts Under $100 for the Design Lover

    Not your average stocking stuffersOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • China summons U.S. diplomat over sanctions, vows retaliation

    China summoned the acting top U.S. diplomat in Beijing on Tuesday to protest U.S. sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong, and vowed to take "reciprocal" retaliation. The United States on Monday imposed financial sanctions and a travel ban on 14 Chinese officials over their role in adopting a national security law for Hong Kong and Beijing's disqualification last month of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong.

  • Sister of missing Thai dissident meets with Cambodian judge

    The sister of an exiled Thai dissident who was reportedly abducted in Cambodia earlier this year appeared before a judge in Cambodia's capital on Tuesday to offer evidence that she hopes will lead to an official investigation into her brother’s disappearance. A group of armed men snatched Wanchalearm Satsaksit, 38, off the street in front of his apartment in Phnom Penh, the capital, in early June before taking him away in a black car, according to human rights groups and fellow activists, citing witness accounts and security video at the building. Sitanan Satsaksit, the dissident’s older sister, was joined by her lawyers at the office of the investigating judge at the Phnom Penh Municipal Court and said she hoped the meeting would prompt a formal investigation into her brother’s whereabouts.

  • Defeated, lying, narcissist ex-President Trump will make a perfect ‘Florida man’ | Opinion

    Step aside Congressman Matt Gaetz, Florida man personified, you’ve got real competition now.

  • Contractors working on Trump's border wall illegally smuggled in armed Mexican guards to protect construction sites, whistleblower complaint says

    The complaint accused two companies building the wall in San Diego of hiring "unvetted" Mexican guards and overcharging the government for their work.

  • Biden reportedly picks Tom Vilsack for another stint as agriculture secretary

    President-elect Joe Biden has selected Tom Vilsack, a former Iowa governor and agriculture secretary for all eight years of the Obama administration, as his nominee to lead the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Politico and The Washington Post report. "One person familiar with Biden’s thinking said Vilsack’s previous experience running the department was instrumental in the decision because the president-elect wanted someone who could immediately tackle the hunger and farm crises that have been exacerbated by the pandemic," Politico reports.Several Black leaders civil rights advocates had urged Biden to pick Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio), a member of the House Agriculture Committee, to head the USDA, looking for a fresh direction, and former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.) and former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm (D) had also been under consideration. Biden chose Fudge to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development instead. The USDA "has been almost exclusively led by white men since the Civil War," Politico notes.Vilsack, who currently leads the U.S. Dairy Export Council trade group, is expected to easily win confirmation, and Biden's plans to use the USDA as a tool against climate change "likely made the job more attractive for Vilsack to return," Politico reports. Agriculture groups have warmed to the idea of the federal government paying farmers to capture and store carbon dioxide in the soil.The next agriculture secretary will also have to decide whether to continue President Trump's welfare program for farmers hit by his trade wars — payments that hit $37 billion in 2020 — and grapple with rising demand for food aid during the COVID-19 economic downturn. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) makes up about half of the USDA's budget.More stories from theweek.com Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup Pete Buttigieg reportedly really wants a Cabinet spot — but not just any Cabinet spot House passes stopgap funding bill to avoid government shutdown

  • Russian citizen charged with espionage in Denmark, Moscow cries foul

    A Russian citizen in Denmark has been charged with espionage for providing information about Danish energy technology to Russia, Danish authorities said on Wednesday, prompting a strongly-worded response from Moscow. The Russian, whose name, age and gender was not released, is suspected of providing "information about, among other things, Danish energy technology to a Russian intelligence service" for payment, the Danish prosecution service said in a statement. The Russian embassy in Copenhagen said it considered the actions by the Danish prosecutor "a mistake" and called for impartiality in the justice process.

  • Portland police and protestors clash in broad daylight

    Protesters outraged with the arrests of seven people at a home where a family was removed in September hurled rocks at officers, sprayed a fire extinguisher at them and damaged police vehicles on Tuesday. The violence happened in broad daylight, and by evening, Mayor Ted Wheeler sent out a statement saying he was authorizing Portland Police “to use all lawful means to end the illegal occupation ... There will be no autonomous zone in Portland." “It’s time for the encampment and occupation to end,” Wheeler said in a statement that also acknowledged the issues the protesters want to fix, such as housing and health care.

  • Police Reports Detail Warnock’s Obstruction in 2002 Child-Abuse Probe That Led to His Arrest

    Reverend Raphael Warnock, the Democratic U.S. Senate candidate in Georgia, repeatedly obstructed a 2002 police investigation into child abuse at a church-affiliated summer camp, according to a new report.Maryland State Police reports obtained by the Washington Free Beacon detailed Warnock’s attempts to interfere with interviews and to discourage counselors from speaking with police during an investigation of physical abuse at Camp Farthest Out. At the time, Warnock served as senior pastor at Douglas Memorial Community Church, which ran the summer camp.Warnock, who now faces a tight runoff race against Republican Kelly Loeffler on January 5, interrupted police interviews of counselors on July 31, 2002, according to the report."This investigator informed [camp administrators] that if the counselors requested that an attorney be present that was their right, however, no one else could [invoke] their rights to an attorney on their behalf," the report reads.The Free Beacon reports that the names in the documents are redacted, but match closely with newspaper articles about the incident, which ultimately led to Warnock’s arrest. The state attorney later dropped the charges.At the time The Baltimore Sun reported that Warnock and a colleague were "accused in court documents of trying to prevent a state trooper of interviewing counselors at Camp Farthest Out" and that the ministers "interrupted a police interview of a counselor." Warnock said then that he was "only asserting that lawyers should be present when the camp counselors were interviewed."During a debate on Sunday, Warnock said that law enforcement officers “actually later thanked me for my cooperation and for helping them," and the deputy state attorney told the Baltimore Sun the same in November 2002.Police reports filed by state troopers after Warnock and Reverend Mark Andre Wainwright were arrested for “hindering and obstructing” police show that investigators warned Warnock a number of times to stop disrupting the investigation ahead of his arrest.Tfc. Danielle Barry, an investigator with the Maryland State Police’s child abuse division, wrote in her report that the pair "interfered with a criminal investigation by interrupting interviews and directing people not to talk to investigators."Though Warnock and camp administrators agreed to cooperate when investigators arrived to conduct interviews with counselors, they later voiced concerns about "legal ramifications from the alleged abuse case" and insisted that the camp’s attorney be present for any interviews with counselors or campers.Warnock and Wainright entered the room where investigators were conducting their first interview of the day with a 17-year-old counselor in a private camp office and “demanded that [they] be present for the interview,” according to the report.Barry told them they were "not permitted to join the interview and warned that they were "hindering and obstructing the investigation."Warnock then announced he would no longer allow investigators to use the camp office for interviews, and he and Wainright told Barry that they "did not like how things were progressing and therefore ‘they’ would not be cooperating in the case further." "This investigator explained to the reverends that what they were doing was committing a crime for which they could be arrested," the report says.After investigators relocated to an outside picnic area to continue their interviews, the reverends once again demanded to sit in on an interview being conducted, forcing Barry to cut her interview short.A camper later tried to give investigators the location of another potential subject to interview when one of the reverends "grabbed the camper by the arm and directed him away from these investigators" and "told the camper that he was not to talk to these people," according to the report.Barry then reached out to the deputy state attorney about the interference, she wrote, and a decision was made to arrest Warnock and Wainwright.

  • A nurse in the Pfizer vaccine trial said her side effects were so bad she worried she had the virus - but it was worth it

    Kristen Choi had a high fever, nausea, and fatigue after her second shot, but the effects subsided. She said getting the shot was worth it.