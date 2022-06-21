Elon Musk's transgender daughter seeks name change as she does not wish to be related to him 'in any way, shape or form'

Elon Musk has previously been slammed for his comments on gender pronouns. Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images

Elon Musk's transgender daughter has applied to legally change her name as she no longer wants to be associated with her father.

Per Reuters,the 18-year-old said she no longer wished to be "related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

According to legal documents filed by the younger Musk in a California court in April, the other reason stated for the name change was "gender identity," TMZ reported. The teenager, who turned 18 recently — the age of consent in the state — wants to be legally recognized as female and by her new name, per the outlet. Her chosen name was redacted in court documents, Reuters reported.

Musk's mother is Canadian author Justine Wilson, who was married to the billionaire from 2000 to 2008, per Reuters.

The elder Musk previously came under fire over comments he made concerning gender pronouns.

In a December 2020 tweet, he shared a cartoon picture of a soldier rubbing blood on his face next to the words "when you put he/him in ur bio." The soldier is shown wearing a hat that says "I love to oppress."

Days later, he tweeted: "I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare."

Musk also pointed out how his electric car company, Tesla, had topped an annual list of the best places for LGBTQ people to work. However, the Human Rights Campaign — the group behind the list — later called out Musk and said he should apologize for his "insensitive comments" about gender pronouns, per CNBC.

Musk did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

