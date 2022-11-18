Elon Musk's Twitter ultimatum met with mass resignations

Reuters Videos

STORY: A California judge Friday sentenced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to over 11 years in prison for defrauding investors in her now-defunct blood testing startup.The sentence for three counts of investor fraud and one count of conspiracy comes after a jury convicted the 38-year-old back in January.Dressed in a dark blouse and black skirt, Holmes hugged her parents and her partner after the sentence was handed down.During the hearing, Holmes cried as she said she was "devastated" by her failures and would have done many things differently if she had the chance, adding:"I have felt deep shame for what people went through because I failed them." Before handing down the sentence, the judge called the case "troubling on so many levels," questioning what motivated Holmes, a "brilliant" entrepreneur, to misrepresent her company to investors.Once valued at $9 billion, Theranos promised to revolutionize how patients receive diagnoses by replacing traditional labs with small machines envisioned for use in homes, drugstores and even on the battlefield.But the startup collapsed after a series of articles in the Wall Street Journal in 2015 questioned its technology.When she was 30, Holmes was dubbed the world's youngest female self-made billionaire in 2014 by Forbes.At trial, prosecutors said Holmes engaged in fraud by lying to investors about Theranos' technology and finances rather than allowing the company to fail.The judge set Holmes' surrender date for April. Her lawyers are expected to ask the judge to allow her to remain free on bail during her appeal.