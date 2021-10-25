Elon Musk's wealth surged by $36 billion, the largest single-day gain Bloomberg's ever recorded

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is the world's richest person by a nearly $100 billion margin. picture alliance / Getty Images

Elon Musk's net worth jumped to $288.6 billion on Monday, according to Bloomberg.

Tesla's market value surged 13%, passing $1 trillion for the first time and bolstering Musk's fortune.

Musk is now nearly $100 billion wealthier than Amazon's Jeff Bezos.

It's been quite the day for Tesla and its CEO, Elon Musk.

The early-morning announcement that Hertz intends to buy 100,000 Teslas for its rental fleet kicked off a spectacular rally that sent the company's market capitalization and its top executive's net worth soaring to new heights.

Tesla's share price surged nearly 13% on Monday, bringing the automaker's market cap to just over $1 trillion for the first time. Musk ended the day $36.2 billion richer in the largest single-day gain that Bloomberg's Billionaires Index has ever recorded.

Bloomberg now estimates Musk's net worth at $288.6 billion. His wealth has now eclipsed Toyota's $282 billion market value. He's also worth significantly more than Tesla rivals like General Motors ($83.9 billion) and Ford ($62.8 billion).

Musk owns roughly 20% of Tesla, and that stake is the primary driver of his wealth, which also funds ventures like the Boring Company and SpaceX. The eccentric CEO receives vast amounts of stock options from a complex pay package that pays out when Tesla reaches certain financial milestones. Musk gained $8 billion in wealth on Monday after Tesla announced that he had unlocked a new batch of stock, according to Bloomberg.

Musk first passed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to become the world's wealthiest person in January. They've traded places a few times since. Now Musk has cemented a nearly $100 billion lead over Bezos, whose fortune was a paltry $192.6 billion at market close, Bloomberg estimates.

Read the original article on Business Insider