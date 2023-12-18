Elon Musk's X Under Investigation for Spreading ‘Illegal Content’ on Israel and Hamas in EU
The European Union opened a formal investigation into Elon Musk’s X on Monday examining the platform’s role in spreading ‘illegal content’ around the Israel and Hamas war. X has come under fire recently for antisemitic content on the platform, losing a slew of advertisers in the process.
“The European Commission has opened formal proceedings to assess whether X may have breached the Digital Services Act (DSA) in areas linked to risk management, content moderation, dark patterns, advertising transparency, and data access for researchers,” said European regulators on Monday.
Lastly, regulators will examine whether researchers have been given effective access to X’s platform data. Researchers and reporters have struggled to verify the statistics coming out of X, such as a claim that only 2 out of 500 million accounts saw antisemitic content next to Apple advertisements. The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), which researches hateful disinformation, says X has been unable to deal with “an unmistakable surge of extremism on the platform.”
“Since Elon Musk completed his takeover of Twitter – and especially since the October 7 atrocities carried out by Hamas in Israel – bad actors have been empowered and encouraged to spew antisemitism, lies, and hate with impunity,” said Imran Ahmed, founder of the CCDH in a statement to Gizmodo. Elon Musk sued CCDH in August for scaring off advertisers as well.
X said it was cooperating with the investigation in a tweet on Monday, but asked that this process “remains free of political influence and follows the law.” X then noted it was focused on creating a safe, inclusive environment while protecting freedom of expression.
