Elon police issue warning about Air Tag tracking crime

Elon Police received a report this week of someone who was tracked by an unknown Apple Air Tag device. Authorities warn that these crimes can happen to others.

Apple Air Tag devices are small devices, about the size of a quarter, that can be used to track personal devices, vehicles and people. Because the small device can be placed in inconspicuous places like a purse, gym bag or hidden on a car, police say the community should remain vigilant.

"If you are a victim of an Apple Air Tag track, you will receive a notification on your Apple device advising you that you are being tracked via your 'Find My' application that comes pre-installed on Apple devices. This notification will then take you to your 'Find My' application and show you the route you have taken since being tracked by the device," police noted.

Android users can also be tracked with these devices, though they will not get a notification on their phone without the 'Find My' app. Instead, police said the tracker will begin to chirp 8 to 24 hours after it is separated from its registered user.

"If you happen to receive this notification or find an Apple Air Tag device on you or your property, do not touch or remove the device, but call your local law enforcement agency," Elon Police advised in a Facebook post.

Similar tracking crimes like the one reported in Elon this week have occurred across the country. The Elon Police Department shared the following tips to avoid falling victim to tracking crimes:

Consider your level of risk and create a safety plan;

Regularly inspect your belongings;

If you find a Bluetooth tracker that you do not recognize, record the serial number, disable it if you can and report the incident to law enforcement.

To learn more about these tracking crimes or how to protect yourself, visit pcmag.com/how-to/how-to-protect-yourself-against-airtag-and-tile-stalking for tips.

Elizabeth Pattman is the trending topics reporter for the Times-News in Burlington, covering business, COVID-19 and all things trending. Contact Elizabeth (she/her) at epattman@gannett.com. I'm also available on social media @EPattmanTN on Twitter or @burlingtontimesnews on Instagram.

This article originally appeared on Times-News: Elon police issue warning about Air Tag tracking crime