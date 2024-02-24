Elope at the Eclipse couples preparing for big day in Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Fiancés from all across America are in Russellville because, in just about six weeks, the city will host the largest mass wedding in the state, not under the stars but a total solar eclipse.

Interest in Elope at the Eclipse has grown tenfold since KARK 4 News first reported on it in July. From 20 couples then, there are now over 216 couples from 17 states and counting.

Besides Arkansas, those couples come from Missouri, Texas, Tennessee, Ohio, Minnesota, Louisiana, Florida, Oklahoma, New York, Maryland, Mississippi, Montana, Kentucky, California, Iowa and Illinois.

“This is the coolest thing ever in my mind. It’s a once in a lifetime to be able to have this opportunity, and elope at the eclipse,” Carlotta Cox said.

Cox and her fiancé Matthew Holloway are from Tennessee. They came to Russellville early to see the venue, get a marriage license and meet like-minded brides and grooms.

Lonnie Pope and Mark Mosbacher are from Illinois. When Pope saw the event advertised online, she jumped at the opportunity to register before Mosbacher could stoop to one knee.

“We did it backward,” he said with a laugh.

Rodney Williams is organizing all eclipse events the weekend of April 8 at the Russellville Soccer Complex. He says anyone interested in the elope can register online.

“New York, California, Florida. You just wonder how these people heard of it,” Williams said. “The one I like the most is a guy in Russellville who said, ‘We live in Russellville. How could you not hear about this?’”

Apart from clothes and a ring, all expenses from the venue, photography, wedding cake, drink to toast, etc. are included with the price of two $100 festival tickets. Which was perfect for Cox who had been looking for the perfect place to watch this eclipse for years.

“It’s going to be a twofer,” she said. “Cheaper too really,” Holloway added.

Friday and Saturday couples going over logistics and meeting others will also have fun with mixers and hot air balloon rides which first run from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Express on Harrell Drive.

If the happy couples waited until the wedding day to get their marriage license, they would not be able to be married because the Pope County Courthouse will be closed like many places for the Monday, April 8 eclipse.

