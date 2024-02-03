‘Elope at the Eclipse’: NE Ohio couples and beyond sign up

*The above video is a recent story about a NE Ohio county awarding grants to hold eclipse events*

TIFFIN, Ohio (WJW) — When darkness falls, romance will heat up April 8 during the total solar eclipse.

A northern Ohio county is holding “Elope at the Eclipse” and it’s already a hit, as people from all over Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia have signed up.

Tiffin, near Toledo, will play Cupid with a “wedding for the ages,” according to Destination Seneca County Executive Director Bryce Riggs.

Tiffin will be in the totality of darkness for several minutes during the solar eclipse, Riggs said.

Riggs told FOX 8 News that Destination Seneca County will supply wedding cake, a champagne toast, live music, a photographer and the officiant, Judge Damon D. Alt, who will marry everyone at the same time during the totality of the eclipse.

Riggs said it’s all free and the only thing the couple needs to pay for in advance is a marriage license, which is $70 in Seneca County. Other counties may have a similar price, he said.

According to Riggs, they’re sponsoring the event because it will be “fun and historic” but also to attract visitors to see Seneca County’s rich history.

Nearly 30 couples have already signed up in just a few days and they expect many more, Riggs said. He also said couples don’t have to be from Seneca County to sign up.

Jenny Harris and her fiancé Bart Lombardy, who live in Fostoria, are getting married during Elope at the Eclipse.

“We’re more than happy to share our big day with others who are getting married during such a unique, fun and historic day,” Harris told FOX 8 News.

Riggs said couples can also renew their vows at the event.

You can find out how to sign up and get information on a marriage license for Ohio and other states by clicking here.

The event will take place at the new Frost-Kalnow Amphitheatre in Tiffin.

Getting married during the 100% darkness that will carve a narrow path over Ohio during the upcoming solar eclipse is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, considering the next total eclipse isn’t until 2044 and it will only be seen in the Dakotas and Montana.

