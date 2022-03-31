Elorza, Paré stand by criticism of Providence officer's conduct despite grand jury ruling

Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré and Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza stood by their criticism of a police officer's use of force on the day after the announcement that a grand jury had cleared the officer, who repeatedly hit a juvenile.

Paré said that Officer Domingo Diaz's conduct in the July incident was “not reflective of a Providence police officer.”

Grand jury clears Providence police officer: Officer shown punching teen after July car chase

Background on the incident: 2 Providence officers suspended amid review of 3 teens' arrest

In this image from a body-cam video, a Providence officer spits in the direction of a handcuffed supect on the pavement.

“At this point, we just got the report yesterday from the attorney general’s office, and we’re going to continue to review and then administratively look to see what sanctions and what policy violations may have occurred, and then we’ll proceed from there,” Paré said, noting that the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, which outlines a process for handling misconduct cases, restricted his ability to comment.

A pivot on police discipline in RI? How officers' bill of rights might change

However, Paré said the use of force in the case was “striking even to a seasoned police officer who’s been involved in uses of force,” adding that his initial reaction to the footage of the incident has not changed, and that he finds it “troubling.”

On July 9, Providence and Pawtucket police heard reports of people driving around in a BMW firing BB guns at witnesses. Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office said callers reported being struck “in the face, head and body,” and that police were told to “assume that the weapons involved might be actual firearms.”

After a 40-minute pursuit, police apprehended three teenagers, one of whom Diaz repeatedly punched. Footage also shows an officer spitting toward a teenager. The criminal cases against the three juveniles remain pending in Family Court.

Days after the incident, Paré and Elorza called it “appalling.”

Elorza did not change his tone on Thursday.

Story continues

“The unfortunate piece of it is we’re limited in what we can say publicly,” the mayor said. “The comments we made shortly after it, those comments still stand.”

Paré, Elorza: Police body cam footage from recent case 'appalling' and 'beyond upsetting'

Diaz is currently on military leave, and Paré said “nothing can happen until he returns” in the way of further action.

Officer Mitchel Voyer, who also responded to the July incident, was on paid suspension until December, and has since returned to work.

Michael Imondi, president of the Providence police union, called the grand jury’s decision “fair and unbiased,” while Rhode Island’s Black Lives Matter Political Action Committee said it was “deeply disturbed and disappointed” by the outcome.

“Diaz’s actions were dangerous and reckless,” the group said. “Such conduct should not be tolerated by any law enforcement officer in Rhode Island. The process of holding officer Diaz accountable must be public and transparent — the public deserves to know that this officer will not serve here in Providence or anywhere in Rhode Island. This type of misconduct cannot go without repercussions as allowing it only further erodes trust in law enforcement.”

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Elorza, Paré stand by criticism of officer who punched teen suspect