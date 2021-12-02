Eloy police officer shoots man after responding to domestic violence incident

Crime scene tape

An Eloy police officer shot a man after responding to a domestic violence incident at a home Wednesday evening, police officials said on social media.

The officer responded to the home shortly after 7:15 p.m. on West Eighth Street. Upon arrival, the officer spotted the male suspect and was attempting to speak to him when the suspect ran.

The officer shot the man during a foot chase. Police said the officer was not injured.

The man was flown to a Phoenix area hospital for treatment. Police did not release the man's name.

The shooting will be investigated by the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

The officer, who was not identified by officials, is a seven-year veteran of Eloy Police Department and was assigned to administrative leave, a common practice after a police shooting, according to officials.

