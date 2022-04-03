Stolen Elrama Tavern sign returned overnight

The original Elrama Tavern sign that was stolen just days after a fire destroyed the business has been returned.

In a Facebook post, the tavern said it appears that through the night, someone returned the sign. Since it was sawed off, it won’t be put back up.

The tavern was in business for 70 years before the fire.

Elrama Tavern posted to Facebook expressing their gratitude, saying:

“Since it was sawed off we are not going to put it back up, but we have it back in our possession, and are so thankful! THANK YOU ALL FOR HELPING US!!”

At last check, the fire marshal is still investigating to figure out the exact cause of the fire.

A GoFundMe has been put together to raise funds to rebuild the tavern. Click here to donate.

