'Elsa' arrested for bringing snow to South Carolina

Police in Pickens, South Carolina, may have found the culprit responsible for the winter storm on Jan. 16, after detaining Elsa from "Frozen." She was heard saying, "let it go," during her arrest.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories